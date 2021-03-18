Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live-stream - March 18

The New York Knicks are scheduled for a face-off against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in their second encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In their previous matchup, the Orlando Magic tied the season series with one game apiece. They defeated the New York Knicks in their second clash of the campaign, courtesy of Terrence Ross' 30-point performance off the bench. Both sides enter this matchup on a losing streak and will be eager to bounce back with a big win at the world's most famous arena.

The Orlando Magic have slumped to 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-26 record behind them. Steve Clifford's side is on an eight-game losing streak and will hope to turn the tides back in their favor in Thursday's contest against the Knickerbockers.

On the other end, the New York Knicks dropped two consecutive games against two top contenders in the Eastern Conference. In all fairness to the Knicks, both games were closely-contested battles that went down to the wire.

However, they are now below .500 on the season and will need to get back on the winning track to maintain their place among the playoff hopefuls.

How to watch the Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks game?

Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern Time); 5:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV Channel: MSG Network, Fox Sports Florida

Live-stream: NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic: Team News

Dwayne Bacon #8 and Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will be desperate to end their eight-game skid, which is one of the longest losing runs in their recent past. In some good news for the Magic fans, quite a few players are returning from injuries. Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier practised with the team recently and could hit the floor against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Nikola Vucevic’s last 10 games:



29.5 PPG

11.7 RPG

4.6 APG

52.4% FG

41.9% 3PT

95.7% FT



Erik Spoelstra: "It feels like you're looking at the modern-day Dirk Nowitzki." 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/mdIENx1j6S — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 15, 2021

The Orlando Magic will hope for another big game night from 2021 All-Star Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging a career-best 25 points on 49% shooting from the floor while adding 11.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game.

In the injury report, the Orlando Magic have listed Evan Fournier (groin), Terrence Ross (knee), and Aaron Gordon (ankle) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks. James Ennis (calf) and Cole Anthony (ribs) have been ruled out of this contest while Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz remain out for an extended period.

New York Knicks: Team News

Immanuel Quickley #5, Obi Toppin #1, Derrick Rose #4, and Alec Burks #18 of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will hope to avoid falling to two games under .500 when they lock horns with the Orlando Magic. The Knicks are coming off tough losses against the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Coach Thibs' side was shorthanded with Derrick Rose (health and safety protocols) and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) missing action in the two losses. Julius Randle led the charge on both occasions, putting together an MVP-type performance but could not secure the win for his team.

Randle, a first-time All-Star this season, is playing exceptional basketball, producing a career-best average of 23 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 47.7% shooting accuracy from the field and a respectable 41.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

Julius Randle appeared to be upset after being called for a travel late in the Knicks’ loss to the Nets. pic.twitter.com/uacJSrReYC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2021

In the injury report, the New York Knicks have listed Derrick Rose (Covid-19 protocols) and Austin Rivers (personal) as the two Knicks who will be out for this matchup.

Besides them, rookie sensation Immanuel Quickley and Elfrid Payton have been listed as questionable for returning to their floor duties. The New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has been cleared for practice but remains without a timetable for his return to the NBA hardwood.