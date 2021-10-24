Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for the second time in the 2021-22 NBA.

The Knicks are 2-0 on the season following a win in Orlando on October 22nd. Winning in commanding fashion, the Knicks will look to continue their winning ways against a young Orlando team.

The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, are struggling to break their losing streak. After consecutive blowout losses against the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks, their inexperience has forced the Magic into a corner already.

Considering the significant gap in talent and experience, the New York Knicks will look to dominate against the Magic on Sunday.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Markelle Fultz reacts during the Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks game.

The Orlando Magic have many injuries on their roster. New additions Gary Harris and E'Twaun Moore from last season have been added to their injury report, but their status has been listed as day-to-day.

Some concerning absences in the Magic roster include Michael Carter-Williams and Markelle Fultz in the guard rotation. Fultz has been injury prone since his rookie season. His history of injuries continues with a knee injury, which sees him sidelined for the start of the season.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins In their latest formal injury report, Magic have listed Gary Harris (right hamstring) among the players as out for Friday's game against the Knicks. The others are Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, E'Twaun Moore (knee sprain) & Chuma Okeke (hip bone bruise. In their latest formal injury report, Magic have listed Gary Harris (right hamstring) among the players as out for Friday's game against the Knicks. The others are Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, E'Twaun Moore (knee sprain) & Chuma Okeke (hip bone bruise.

Other major omissions from the Magic lineup are forwards Jonathan Isaac and Chum Okeke. Isaac suffered a knee injury in the Orlando bubble. His extended absence from the side has posed some issues for the Magic's frontcourt.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jonathan Isaac Out Knee Markelle Fultz Out Knee Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle Chuma Okeke Out Hip Gary Harris Doubtful Hamstring E'Twaun Moore Doubtful Knee

New York Knicks Injury Report

Taj Gibson chases down a ball against the Atlanta Hawks.

The New York Knicks made some huge roster upgrades in the offseason. With the addition of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, the Knicks added serious offensive firepower to their backcourt.

The Knicks' injury report, though, continues to show problems in their frontcourt. Despite the recent return of Mitchell Robinson, who was out of action for a long time, the Knicks will have Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel miss this game against the Magic.

Nerlens Noel has been absent from the side this season. He hasn't played since the preseason.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Taj Gibson Out Personal Nerlens Noel Out Knee Luka Samanic Out G-League

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony in action in the Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game

The Orlando Magic saw a huge change in their roster midway through the 2020-21 season. With Aaron Gordon being traded to the Denver Nuggets, the Magic received Gary Harris and RJ Hampton in return.

The Magic also added a talented big in Wendell Carter Jr. to their ranks. Signing his extension with the side, the Magic have a solid big man rotation with Robin Lopez and Mo Bamba as the other big men on their roster now.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension — fully guaranteed — with the franchise, VP Basketball Operations Anthony Fields of Vanguard Sports Group told @TheAthletic Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension — fully guaranteed — with the franchise, VP Basketball Operations Anthony Fields of Vanguard Sports Group told @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The Magic's guard rotation may be in a bit of stitch due to injuries. However, after the drafting of Jalen Suggs and the development of Cole Anthony, the Magic have some great guards in their roster to lead the franchise in the future.

Heading into this game against the New York Knicks, Jalen Suggs will have to play a bigger role for the team. As a first-round draft pick, Suggs has big expectations on his shoulders to be a culture changer for the Magic team.

With the support of Franz Wagner, Carter Jr. and Bamba in the frontcourt, the Magic will look to overcome their roster issues against the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks

Kemba Walker after a grueling Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks double OT game.

The New York Knicks have a well-rounded roster. Under head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks saw the emergence of Julius Randle as a superstar last season.

Led by the 26-year old, the Knicks' roster features the talented Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier alongside RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. With a solid starting lineup, the New York Knicks also enjoyed the development of Obi Toppin as a three-point shooter.

Another key player coming off the bench for the side is Derrick Rose. With an experienced veteran point guard like Rose, the New York Knicks have a reliable option to take over Walker's minutes.

With both guards having a history of injury, Immanuel Quickley's development also brings some security to New York's guard rotation.

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

G - Cole Anthony | G - Jalen Suggs | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

Also Read

New York Knicks

G - Kemba Walker | G - RJ Barrett | F - Evan Fournier | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Edited by Bhargav