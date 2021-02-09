Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - February 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will welcome the Orlando Magic to the Moda Center tonight with the intention of bouncing back from their recent loss against the New York Knicks.

The Trail Blazers currently occupy sixth place in the Western Conference with a 12-10 record, while the Magic are stuck in the bottom half of the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 9th, 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 10th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have struggled to get going this season offensively, scoring just 105 points per game, which is the third-worst record in the NBA. They are the least efficient team in the league, shooting 43% from the field.

Apart from Nikola Vucevic, no other player has shone on the offensive front. Head coach Steve Clifford has drawn criticism from the media for his inability to get the best out of a talented squad, and the pressure will be on him to deliver when the two sides lock horns at the Moda Center tonight.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has shone on the offensive and defensive fronts for the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic has been the only silver lining for a dismal Orlando Magic team in the 2020/21 NBA season. He has managed to average 23 points and 11 rebounds per game. The 30-year-old has also been solid on the defensive end, averaging a steal and 0.5 blocks per match.

Vucevic has shot an incredible 42.3% from behind the arc and is a strong candidate for an All-Star berth.

The Orlando Magic are in peril at this stage of the season and will expect a strong performance from their star center in this must-win game.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G- Cole Anthony, G- Dwayne Bacon, F-James Ennis, F- Gary Clark, C- Nikola Vucevic

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Nassir Little (left knee sprain) is out and Damian Lillard isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Magic at the Moda Center — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 9, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers are going through an injury crisis right now, but the team still managed to win 3 out of their last 5 games. However, their last game ended in a loss to an underwhelming New York Knicks team, and they have a great opportunity to get back on the winning track against a low-on-confidence Orlando Magic outfit.

Gary Trent Jr. has been a surprise performer since he was included in the starting lineup and is averaging 14 points per game. Carmelo Anthony has also been an important contributor, averaging 12 points on 35% shooting from the deep.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has been in scintillating form for the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been terrorizing NBA defenses since his debut, and it has been no different this season. The dynamic guard is averaging a remarkable 29 points and 7 assists per game, while turning the ball over just thrice. He has been a menace for opposition teams in the clutch, winning games for the Portland Trail Blazers singlehandedly.

The Orlando Magic are one of the weaker teams in the league, and Lillard could have a big night on his home court.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G- Damian Lillard, G- Gary Trent Jr., F- Rodney Hood, F- Robert Covington, C- Enes Kanter

Magic vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers are a championship-contending team and are aspiring to finish in one of the top spots in the Western Conference. Despite their average record, they will be the firm favorites to win this game barring any superhuman effort from the Orlando Magic squad.

Where to watch Magic vs Trail Blazers

Local coverage of the Orlando Magic-Portland Trail Blazers game will be available on Fox Sports Florida and NBCS North West. International fans can catch this game on the NBA League Pass.

