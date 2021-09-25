"Our expectations are to make the playoffs" - Darius Garland reveals Cleveland Cavaliers' bold ambitions for the 2021-22 NBA season

Darius Garland had a respectable sophomore season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, forming an exciting partnership with fellow guard Collin Sexton. Darius Garland saw major spikes in both points and assists during his second year as a professional, as his play began to draw plaudits from fellow stars and fans alike.

Making a guest appearance on the HoopsHype podcast, Darius Garland discussed the Cleveland Cavaliers mindset and plans with host Michael Scotto, telling him:

"In our locker room, our expectations are to make the playoffs. The league is very balanced this year, so it’s going to be tough, but I think we’ve got the guys and the mindset to do it."

Considering where Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers finished in the Eastern Conference last season (13th), these are some lofty expectations from the third-year guard and the franchise.

👉🏼 Cavaliers guard Darius Garland joined me on the @hoopshype podcast and discussed expectations for himself and the team, where he ranks among NBA point guards, Kevin Love behind the scenes, and more.👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/darius-g… Cavaliers guard Darius Garland joined me on the @hoopshype podcast and discussed expectations for himself and the team, where he ranks among NBA point guards, Kevin Love behind the scenes, and more.



Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers may be ready to gate-crash the playoffs in 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers - Darius Garland attacking the double-team

Adding Evan Mobley to their roster was a big win for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and their ingenious acquisition of Jarrett Allen last year has paid dividends with their big-man rotation now solidified with high-ceiling talent.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Nets are acquiring a 2024 second-round pick in the deal from the Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. For Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen solidifies their future at the center spot. Remember, he's only 22 years old. Nets are acquiring a 2024 second-round pick in the deal from the Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. For Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen solidifies their future at the center spot. Remember, he's only 22 years old.

Another off-season of development for both Darius Garland and Collin Sexton will do the backcourt a world of good as the duo continue their rise towards an All-Star appearance. Throw in the impressive Isaac Okoro and the recent addition of Spanish point-god Ricky Rubio, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a diversified offense to help propel them towards a play-in berth at the very least.

Darius Garland is certainly the jewel in the Cleveland Cavaliers crown right now, and with Kevin Love's "one foot in - one foot out" approach to the upcoming season, the third-year ball-handler is likely to take another jump in terms of usage rate and production.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are at the whim of Kevin Love

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Kevin Love shooting a 3

Kevin Love is the swing factor in any discussion surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers' success for the upcoming season. With Love's offensive talent and ability to generate offense with his insane pitch passes, the likes of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton could take their offensive output to another level. Alas, it looks like Love will begin flirting with possible suitors who can offer him an immediate route back to championship contention. That would be a big blow to the Cleveland Cavaliers' aspirations this season.

CBS Sports reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers have discussed a diminished role with Love for this season should they fail to find him a trade or he refuses to accept a buy-out.

"The Cavaliers want to make sure their young guys get ample on-court opportunity, and as such the team has already spoken to Love about having a diminished role moving forward."

Despite all the potential and promising talent on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster and the impending jump Darius Garland flirted with last season, the team is still incredibly raw. The Cleveland Cavaliers front office made some moves to provide the rotation with the veteran leadership the team craves. Yet, without a couple of players taking leaps or Love having a change of heart and buying into the project the Cleveland Cavaliers are building, Darius Garland may be forced to wait another season before getting his opportunity on the biggest stage the NBA has to offer.

