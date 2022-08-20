Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray's matchups set for the 2022-23 NBA Season

Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray of the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, respectively, will meet on the court four times in the upcoming regular season. Their first clash came two weeks ago at Tacoma Community College in Washington, and it was a memorable one.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, recently got into a social media beef with Murray, a five-year veteran. This came after they both stood on each other's nerves during a game at the Isaiah Thomas’ annual summer pro-am tournament.

The beef started when Murray faked out Banchero and then proceeded to toss a pass to himself before dunking. While embracing the moment, Murray called the 19-year-old Banchero a small boy.

"That’s who they came to see? It’s a man’s league. He’s a little boy. He’s too soft. I’m the real No. 5," Dejounte was heard saying on the court.

Both players wear No. 5 for their teams.

Following the on-court exchange, the spat was sent to a new level. This time, it was on Instagram, where the two players threw shade at each other. The heated exchange led Murray to unfollow Banchero on the social media platform.

However, after their first encounter and subsequent friction, eyes have been set on them. Fans are now eager to know when the two players will square off again on the court.

The answers came as the NBA released its schedule this week, with four games set between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

The two teams will first meet on Friday, Oct. 21. The game will be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

The second game will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The third game will be on Dec. 14 at the home of the Hawks. And the fourth game will be played on Dec. 19 in Orlando.

Banchero was perhaps the surprise No. 1 pick as most observers thought Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. would get the nod. However, Banchero, Smith and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren were all in the running. Holmgren went second to the OKC Thunder, while Smith landed on the Houston Rockets with the No. 3 pick.

Murray, the No. 29 pick in the 2016 draft, had a breakthrough season with the San Antonio Spurs, earning an All-Star selection for the first time.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein