"Paolo Banchero has reminded us why he's in the conversation for the number 1 pick" - Mike Schmitz on Duke star’s performances during March Madness

Duke Blue Devils freshman forward Paolo Banchero has been one of the biggest stars of the NCAA Tournament.

After exploding onto the scene with a pair of strong November performances but cooling some during the season, Banchero could be the top selection in the NBA draft. That's a possibility after he has taken his game to another level in March Madness.

Banchero, who is 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, has the versatility and offensive firepower to be a dangerous asset for an NBA organization.

Mike Schmitz, ESPN's draft analyst, praised Banchero:

"Paolo Banchero has reminded us why he's in the conversation for the No. 1 pick."

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero heating up in NBA draft circles

After showcasing his ability to score from multiple levels throughout the year, Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has started to see his game take off as of late.

The forward has been at the core of the Blue Devils' gritty wins over Michigan State, Texas Tech and Arkansas to reach the Final Four.

Duke (32-6) plays North Carolina (28-9) on Saturday in the national semifinals in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 19-year-old has looked much more composed recently. His shooting efficiency has seen a drastic rise throughout March Madness. Banchero has also started to showcase impressive playmaking abilities that weren't on full display during the season.

Banchero has the tools and offensive versatility to become the first overall pick in the draft. Another strong performance or two will go a long way towards seeing his draft stock rise higher.

Banchero's next test will be going toe-to-toe with an underrated North Carolina team in the Final Four.

In four NCAA Tournament games, Banchero has averaged 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is shooting 51.0%, including 53.3% from 3-point range.

Retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils to an NCAA-record 13th Final Four. It's the school's first Final Four appearance since 2015, but Coach K loaded up with freshman talent like Banchero for his farewell tour.

Krzyzewski has the most NCAA Tournament appearances (36) and victories (101) in history.

Banchero's parents were athletes when they met at the University of Washington. His mother, Rhonda, finished as the Huskies' all-time scoring leader before playing in the WNBA and internationally. His father, Mario, played tight end for the football team.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein