"Pat, Pat, Pat you gotta chill out please" - Former Finals MVP faults Patrick Beverley for claiming Kevin Durant costed multiple player NBA gigs

Patrick Beverley is one of the most talented veterans in the league. The LA Lakers added him to the roster by trading Stanley Johnson and Talent Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz. Prior to his move to LA, the 3-time All-Defensive selection expressed his displeasure towards Kevin Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant requested a trade away from the team and had a back-and-forth with the franchise for two months. According to Beverley, KD's availability in the market made it difficult for other free agents to make a move.

However, Durant's former teammate Andre Iguodala was not in complete agreement with Beverley's opinion. During the latest episode of "The Point Forward Podcast," Iggy spoke about the whole situation.

"Pat, Pat, Pat you gotta chill out please, please. You've had a great summer, so let's end it now while you're ahead, but when Pat said KD was holding everybody up. So basically Pat Bev said, 'Nobody saying nothing about KD holding up everybody's summer where guys have to wait until he makes his decisions because teams are on pause and that's the nature of the business.'"

Andre Iguodala is one of the most knowledgeable players in the league. His take definitely makes a lot of sense as Kevin Durant is not purposefully responsible for the slowdown in free agency.

He is not the first player to have ever requested a trade away from a team. Moreover, KD is one of the best players in the league. Naturally, a few teams tried to see if they could make a trade for him.

Patrick Beverley @patbev21 🏾 Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀

The Nets did not feel that they were getting a good deal, which is why they did not trade him. Eventually, both parties decided to continue their association as it made more sense than making a hasty move.

While speaking about the KD situation, Iguodala also elaborated on a unique kind of contract he felt that players like Durant should sign.

"We just talked about the Lebanon effect, he should have a special clause, he and you know a couple of other players in the league should have a special clause once they have a certain amount of service they can go wherever they want, for however hopw much they want against the cap and that's just star players make the league just like any other sector."

Patrick Beverley is going to be a key piece for the Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley's arrival in LA has certainly given the team some much-needed boost. He is a decent three-point shooter and can also be an anchor on the defensive side of things.

- “I will be a star in whatever role that I have” @patbev21 after being asked if he’d wanna be a Laker “I will be a star in whatever role that I have” - @patbev21 after being asked if he’d wanna be a Laker https://t.co/obke9xmtLr

Patrick Beverley can also be an irritant on the floor. He is one of the toughest players to play against, but when he is on your team, Beverley can be a valuable presence.

The Lakers lacked a level of toughness last season. That will certainly not be a problem with him on the roster. There are doubts about how he will fit in with Russell Westbrook as the two have had problems in the past. But both these veterans are professionals and would not let their relationship affect the team's chances.

