Paul George 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Clippers forward's role, impact and minutes

Nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George has been a key part of the LA Clippers' solid campaign in the ongoing season and is set to continue being as such as they begin their postseason run.

The fourth-seeded Clippers (51-31) will go up against the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks (50-32) in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. They begin their best-of-seven series on April 21, Sunday, in Los Angeles.

George, who is his team's second-leading scorer. is expected to play a crucial role, in tandem with fellow All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, as the Clippers try to make a deeper run this time around in the playoffs.

Paul George's regular season stats

Paul George played 74 games in the regular season, his most in the last five years. He made sure that he made his presence felt on both ends of the court to help the Clippers have a competitive season.

Here are his regular season stats for the 2023-24 season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Paul George 22.6 5.2 3.5 1.5 0.5 47.1% 41.3% 90.7% 33.8

Paul George's playoff stats

Paul George is making his 11th postseason appearance, third with the Clippers, and is out to highlight his 'Playoff P' status further. In the playoffs, he has played 108 games, all of which he has started, in stops with the Indiana Pacers, OKC Thunder and the Clippers.

Below are his stat line in his NBA postseason career so far:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Paul George 21.3 7.5 4.1 1.5 0.5 42.4% 33.6% 84.4% 39.1

Strengths and weaknesses

Paul George, throughout his career, has established himself as a reliable two-way player. He can provide the offense and at the same time can be tasked to guard the best player of the opposing team.

He is also a good team player, who recognizes situations and does not mind deferring to his teammates when needed. Such a mindset has served the Clippers team well, what with their star-studded lineup.

Also, he is a clutch player, who does not shy from taking center stage in the most crucial of times. Whether it is draining a big-time basket with the game on the line or making an all-important defensive play, 'PG' has had his share of those in the playoffs throughout his career.

Injuries, however, are a continued concern for him even in the playoffs as well as his inconsistent shooting at times.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Against the very dangerous Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers will need the steady presence of George, both offensively and defensively, which should see him play anywhere between 35 to 40 minutes in their series.

This is more the case, especially as the availability of top-scorer Kawhi Leonard is still to be determined. He is currently dealing with a knee issue that made him miss their team's last eight games of the regular season.

George will be the primary offensive option if Leonard continues to be out or plays limited minutes, with James Harden playing the main facilitator while also providing his share of points.

He should also have his hand in trying to stop Dallas superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in some cases.

