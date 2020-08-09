"Paul George just got sent home by me last year" - Damian Lillard on LA Clippers star as tensions rise in NBA bubble

The race for the playoff spots in the western conference has heated up in the last few days. The Phoenix Suns have been unbeatable in the NBA bubble while the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies have shown decent form. The Portland Trail Blazers are another team who are vying for a playoff spot. However, their playoff chances took a major hit as they lost their last game against the LA Clippers.

Damian Lillard goes off against Patrick Beverley and Paul George after the defeat against the LA Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers lost a fiercely contested game against the LA Clippers in the NBA bubble. In a game where Kawhi Leonard was rested and Paul George did not play the fourth quarter, the LA Clippers won by a scoreline of 122-117. Paul George scored a team high 21 points for the LA Clippers while C.J. McCollum top scored for the Portland Trail Blazers with 29 points. Damian Lillard missed 2 crucial free throws in the fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter, LA Clippers players Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris were seen making fun of Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard on the sidelines. Paul George was also seen poking fun at the Portland Trail Blazers players. Damian Lillard was asked to give a response on the antics of the LA Clippers players. He was quoted saying

“Patrick Beverley, I sent him home before. Paul George just got sent home by me last year... I’m not offended by it. It should tell you how much it hurt them.”

Damian Lillard on the antics of Patrick Beverly and Paul George down the stretch of today’s game. Lillard unloads. pic.twitter.com/NFgEiiVHVi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 8, 2020

Paul George and Damian Lillard exchange blows on social media as drama in the NBA bubble intensifies

After Damian Lillard's interview surfaced, LA Clippers star swingman Paul George took to social media to register his response. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was quick to respond to Paul George's comment. Paul George's teammate Patrick Beverley also joined with a comment of his own. It is notable that Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers knocked Paul George's OKC Thunder out of the NBA playoffs last season.

As days progress, we get closer to the much awaited NBA playoffs. The drama inside the NBA bubble has also intensified as the players are locking horns on both on and off the court. It will be interesting for the NBA fans to follow the development of this Paul George-Damian Lillard saga in the next few weeks.

