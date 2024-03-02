Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic flaunts partner's $106,732 Rolex during extravagant date night.

LA Clippers All-Star forward Paul George and his wife Daniela Rajic recently went out on a date night and were all spruced up, with the NBA star seen rocking an expensive Rolex watch.

Rajic shared a series of photos of their lovely night on her Instagram story, among which a photo of ‘PG’ sitting, suited in white and his gold timepiece very visible.

As per watch market website Chrono24, the Gold Diamond Rolex Datejust that George wore has a price of $106,732.

Paul George wearing his expensive Rolex watch in a recent date night with his wife.

Paul George started dating Rajic in 2013. They first had two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, before the nine-time All-Star asked her for marriage in 2020. The two welcomed their son Paul in October 2021 before getting married in June 2022.

Throughout their relationship, they have been supportive of each other’s careers. While George continues to be a high-profile NBA player, Rajic started a swimwear line and an online boutique.

With a following of over 200,000, Rajic uses Instagram as an avenue to share moments with her NBA superstar husband and their family, including their dates, milestones and travels together.

Paul George returns to lineup, helps Clippers win over Wizards

Paul George returned to the LA Clippers lineup on Friday night after missing their previous game and helped his team win over the Washington Wizards.

Unavailable in their game against crosstown rivals LA Lakers on Wednesday because of left knee soreness, ‘PG’ started for his team against the Wizards and teamed up with fellow All-Stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard to lead their squad to a 140-115 victory at home.

George played 30 minutes and had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Harden top-scored with 28 points to go along with eight assists while Leonard finished with 27 points and nine rebounds.

The win, however, was dampened by Russell Westbrook’s first-half exit after fracturing his left hand.

The game was the 52nd for George this season for the Clippers (38-22), that has seen him average 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.8 minutes.

His numbers towed him to his ninth All-Star career selection this season, joining teammate Leonard in representing the LA Clippers in the Midseason Classic last month in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Paul George is in the third year of the four-year, $176-million contract he signed with the Clippers in 2020, with a player option for the 2024-25 season. He is likely to sign an extension with the team, much like what Leonard did.

George said by way of Sports Illustrated:

"You secure and lock in Kawhi, that definitely leaves the door open for myself. Very optimistic that something will get done on my behalf as well."

In five seasons with the LA Clippers, where he has become an All-Star three times. George has had averages of 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 241 games.