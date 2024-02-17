Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic's net worth

Former model and entrepreneur Daniela Rajic is NBA superstar Paul George’s wife. She was born on Nov. 12, 1990, was raised in Queens, New York, and has mixed Serbian and American ancestry.

Daniela was a Miami University student and before meeting PG, she worked at Tootsies, a Miami strip club, to pay for her education. After meeting George, Daniela's life took a turn and she decided to pursue modeling as a career.

In June 2020, Daniela collaborated with her friend Sarah Patterson to launch 'Nude Swim,' a designer swimwear line. Sarah is the wife of former NBA player Patrick Patterson. They launched the business while their partners were teammates playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In April 2021, the friends collaborated again to launch 'SD Picks', which Daniela described on Instagram as "a trendy, fashion-forward boutique that you can trust." The boutique was later rebranded into 'Luxe Picks', where Nude Swim pieces are sold exclusively, and appears to be solely run by Patterson.

When it comes to Rajic's net worth, there are discrepancies online. According to Idol Net Worth and Married Biography, she has a net worth in Feb. 2024 of approximately $40 million. However, other sources, such as Biography Gist, list the number at around $5 million.

Daniela charges over $48,286 for one professional shoot as a model. Moreover, she has garnered a huge following base on Instagram with over two hundred thousand followers. Her husband, the nine-time NBA All-Star, has an estimated net worth of approximately $190 million.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic's relationship timeline

Paul George and his wife Daniela Rajic have been together for over a decade. They started dating in 2013, and have since celebrated many milestones together.

However, they did have some turbulence in their early years of dating. Daniela was working at the Miami nightclub, Toots in 2013, when Paul George first got to know her.

Paul had a relationship with Daniela despite dating Callie Rivers at the time. As soon as news of the relationship circulated, PG and Callie separated. Daniela found out that she was pregnant in 2013. Out of concern, Paul initially offered her a million dollars to terminate the pregnancy, but she declined. In 2017, they were able to work things out and started living together.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, their daughter Olivia George in May 2014. Three and a half years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Natasha George, in November 2017.

After welcoming their two daughters together, Paul George asked Daniela Rajic to marry him in November 2020. The pair then welcomed their son Paul, named after his dad, in October 2021, before getting married in June 2022.

Daniela Rajic is Paul George's biggest cheerleader. She often shows her support for her husband on her Instagram, as well as on the court during the LA Clippers games.