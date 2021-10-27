Philadelphia 76ers 99-112 New York Knicks: 5 talking points as Kemba Walker’s best game of the season leads the Knicks to victory | 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks welcomed the Kemba Walker they have all been waiting for as the Bronx-native led the team to a 112-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

After a couple of years of futility against the Philadelphia 76ers, the New York Knicks finally won one in a big way on Tuesday. The bench explosion played a huge part in turning a close game into a rout.

Doc Rivers' team tried to pull the rug under the New York Knicks' feet, but they simply did not have the stamina and firepower to succeed. A visibly fatigued Joel Embiid may have to take time off. The Philadelphia 76ers will need every help they can get from the roster to survive the loaded Eastern Conference.

Here are five talking points after the New York Knicks' breakthrough win against the Philadelphia 76ers:

#5 The New York Knicks bench mob

The New York Knicks' bench made a huge difference in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers [Photo: Daily Knicks]

New York entered the second quarter trailing by three points. After their bench mob did the damage, the quarter ended with the Knicks up by 20. The 39-16 second quarter throttling paved the way for the team to finally get one over the 76ers after the last 15 tries.

With neither team having a starter on the floor, the New York Knicks’ bench simply had their way over their Philadelphia 76ers counterparts. At one point, the Knicks’ second unit outscored the second stringers of the 76ers 32-10.

The 82-game schedule is brutal. Teams with thin benches will likely have a hard time getting into the playoffs. The exacting grind of the regular season could also take its toll on star players entering the postseason.

If the New York Knicks replicate their playoff performance last season and advance past the first round, the bench will have to do its lifting.

#4 The Philadelphia 76ers’ lack of bench production

The Philadelphia 76ers' lack of bench production could cost them this season

How the New York Knicks’ bench ran amok in this game only highlighted the Philadelphia 76ers' lack of bench production. Doc Rivers had no choice in the second quarter but to give his starters a breather.

When the Philadelphia 76ers tried to crawl their way back in the game, it was very evident that the starters were running on fumes. The 76ers rely so much on Furkan Korkmaz’s shooting for production. However, when he misfires as he did in this game, the team is overly reliant on Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris to keep them afloat.

There were instances in the game where Embiid struggled to run up and down the floor. He has had knee soreness in the last couple of games and has been listed as questionable. The All-Star center just looked fatigued in this game.

If the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench fails to do their end of the deal, the team could be in for a long season.

