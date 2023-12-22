Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec. 22): Latest update on Tyrese Maxey and Robert Covington's availability

Tyrese Maxey and Robert Covington are seen as integral parts of the Philadelphia 76ers' success and this team is about to take on the Toronto Raptors next on December 22. Both teams are to encounter each other for the third time this season with the Sixers winning both games.

For those who want to watch the game and catch some basketball action, NBC Sports Philadelphia and SN have the television broadcast rights. Meanwhile, for those who prefer online live streaming, NBA League Pass subscription is the best way to go.

According to the Sixers' recent injury report, they have three players on the list. Nic Batum is ruled out and won't be available while D'Anthony Melton is marked as 'questionable'. Robert Covington is listed as 'probable' and should be a game-time decision to play for the Sixers.

With that, it means that Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the team are made available to play against the Toronto Raptors.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey and Robert Covington?

Tyrese Maxey has missed only one game this season and that was against the Boston Celtics back on December 1, due to an illness. Since then, he has not missed the next eight games.

On the other hand, Robert Covington missed the team's last game due to illness and that was the third game that he missed in the 28 games played by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey and Robert Covington's stats vs Toronto Raptors

In the first matchup between the Raptors and Sixers on October 27, Tyrese Maxey played well logging in 34 points, seven assists, seven three-pointers and six rebounds. He was tied with Joel Embiid as the team's leading scorer in the seven-point win.

Four days later, the two teams battled each other again for the second time this season. Maxey struggled with his shot, doing only 7-of-16 from the field. He tallied a total of 18 points but it was the combined efforts of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. that made the team win over the Raptors by a larger margin.

Maxey has been having an All-Star-caliber season filling in for James Harden who was traded a few games. He has also been a candidate for NBA Most Improved Player with his numbers up to 26.1 points, 6.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

In those games, Robert Covington only played in the second matchup and logged in only 1:15 minutes and did not register any significant statistics. Covington has been averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 16.5 minutes of playing time.