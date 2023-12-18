NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey after Week 8

In a season filled with breakout performances, the NBA's Most Improved Player (MIP) race is starting to heat up after Week 8. Some movers and comeback players on the list are considered to be the top contenders for the annual award that recognizes emerging talent from the league's ranks.

This award has been given to the top player in the league who made a huge jump compared to last season. Among those players who have been given such citations for the past ten years are Pascal Siakam, Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But with the top five breakout players so far, only one will be chosen at the end of the year to take home the MIP and put his name among the league's best.

NBA Most Improve Player Power Rankings:

5) Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

After a brief absence from this list, Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets made it back after tallying his second-best scoring output of the season with 41 points against the Golden State Warriors. He also had two 20+ nights as he got warmed up again after missing nine games in November.

After 16 games into the season, he has averaged 23.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. If this keeps up, he could rise again in the next few weeks. Last season, he only averaged 10.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

4) Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have lost three of their last four games but Scottie Barnes has been fantastic individually in Week 8 of the NBA. He had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Charlotte and has never gone down, producing 20 points in the last four matchups.

Last season, Barnes was averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals. In 25 games into the 2023–24 season, he has leaped in all categories with 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25 games.

3) Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

After an impressive run at the NBA Play-In Tournament, Tyrese Haliburton had a down week as he missed the team's last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before that, he tallied 19 points and 11 assists in their loss against the Washington Wizards. His productions for Week 8 in the NBA were quite midway, and he needs to get healthy soon.

2) Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

The third-year center from the Houston Rockets has continued to be a force to be reckoned with and has been one of the reasons for the team's improvement. He stepped up in the scoring department and his presence in the paint helps the Rockets keep the defense honest.

In his most recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he was able to tally 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

1) Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Consistency and a winning record keep Tyrese Maxey on this list. With the way he has been playing, the team does not miss the services of James Harden, as he has already filled up a huge void.

From averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds, Maxey stepped up to 25.6 points, 6.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers a night. Sans injuries, he should make the 2024 NBA All-Star game in Utah.