Tyrese Maxey max contract: How much money can Philadelphia 76ers offer after All-Star selection?

With the Philadelphia 76ers trading James Harden, the opportunity solidified for Tyrese Maxey, who's shown outstanding improvement through the years. Maxey is a favorite to be the next help for Joel Embiid in their quest to contend for the championship this season.

The Sixers have chosen Maxey as the future of the franchise, despite Embiid still being on the team. Now that Harden is with the LA Clippers, the young guard has all the chances to improve and help lead the team. The 6-foot-2 guard is also on his way to receiving a massive contract extension.

The Sixers are reportedly exploring the option of Maxey becoming their next active player to be under a max contract. It's their way of securing their future, which isn't a terrible idea.

"The 76ers are preparing for Tyrese Maxey to be a max player in the summer of 2024 in free agency, I’m told," Michael Scotto said.

During the offseason, Maxey was eligible for his rookie-scale extension, but the Sixers opted not to offer him an extension. But now that the roster has taken a turn, they've opted to prioritize his future.

The guard is in the final year of his deal and will be a restricted free agent next summer. If he continues his exceptional play, he could be given a max contract by the Sixers. The question is, how much will he be given next summer if he makes the All-Star team?

How much can Tyrese Maxey earn if he makes the All-Star team?

Making the All-Star team will improve a player's chances of being given a max contract. Tyrese Maxey has a chance to earn at least 30% of the salary cap if he meets certain criteria. According to the "Derrick Rose rule," a player can be given a max extension if he meets any one of the following:

#1, An All-NBA team selection (any of the three teams) in the player's fourth season, or in two of the three seasons between his second and fourth seasons.

#2, A Defensive Player of the Year selection in the player's fourth season, or in two of the three seasons between his second and fourth seasons.

#3, An MVP selection in any season from the player's second year onward.

Most of the time, players who make the All-NBA teams are usually the players who are voted as All-Stars for that season.

According to sources, Maxey could be given a five-year, $207 million million for his next deal.

That could change if he does make it into the All-Star team and/or any of the All-NBA teams.

