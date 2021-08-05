Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

This year's NBA Summer League poses a great opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers' young stars to come away with some silverware.

The fallout from the Philadelphia 76ers' 2021 semi-final playoff exit had immediate ramifications as the media world began to debate the future of guard Ben Simmons. Two months later, and with the free agency window having just opened, the Sixers are making moves to improve the team but news on the Simmons front is quiet - for now.

President Daryl Morey has made some solid signings to help boost the 76ers bench, bringing in backup big man Andre Drummond and Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang while bringing back Danny Green on a two-year deal.

Should a deal for Simmons go through in the coming weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers will certainly be in contention in next year's playoffs. Therefore, their Summer League prospects will be hoping they can impress the team's coaches to earn a call-up to the team's roster and help them fight for a ring.

The MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 tips off on Sunday with the Sixers hoping to see some impressive performances from their three new draft recruits. There will also be a couple of familiar faces for the Philly faithful to keep an eye on.

Philadelphia 76ers roster for Las Vegas NBA Summer League

Philadelphia 76ers' Isaiah Joe

The Philadelphia 76ers announced their 2021 NBA Summer League team on Monday, 2nd of August. Alongside backup guard Tyrese Maxey, who saw considerable minutes this season (15 per game), the 76ers will also be able to see how their new draft picks are able to perform. Their highest pick this year was Jaden Springer at 28th, while Filip Petrusev and Charles Bassey were chosen late in the second round.

Mitch Ballock Guard Charles Bassey Center Aaron Henry Forward Isaiah Joe Guard Braxton Key Forward Charles Matthews Guard Frank Mason Guard Tyrese Maxey Guard Daishen Nix Guard Lamar Peters Guard Filip Petrusev Center Paul Reed Forward Jaden Springer Guard Rayjon Tucker Guard

Paul Reed: OUT THE MUD AND THROWING IT DOWN pic.twitter.com/MR5xy30X4z — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 16, 2021

The 76ers can also boast the G-League MVP from last year, Paul Reed, in their ranks, and teammate from the Blue Coats Rayjon Tucker, who combined to average 40 points per game in the G-League. They will also have sophomore shooting guard Isaiah Joe, who played in 41 NBA games this season.

Leading the team will be Sixers assistant coach Brian Adams.

Philadelphia 76ers Summer League schedule and dates

Monday, 8/9/2021, 4:00 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA TV Thursday, 8/12/2021, 9:00 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks ESPN2 Saturday, 8/14/2021, 5:00 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics NBA TV Sunday, 8/15/2021, 7:00 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN2

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a fifth game on Monday or Tuesday following their final matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves should they finish with the first or second-best record in the NBA Summer League. Their first game against the Dallas Mavericks will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center with their remaining games being played at the Cox Pavilion.

Going into the NBA Summer League, the Philadelphia 76ers will have hopes of competing for the title. They have NBA experience in their side with Maxey scoring as many as 39 points in a game this season against the Denver Nuggets. Along with their two G-League stars and three draftees, the Sixers will certainly be among the favorites in Las Vegas.

