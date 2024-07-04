Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League 2024 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers' roster for the 2024 Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League features a diverse mix of fresh faces and familiar names. The Sixers' roster will be coached by Matt Brase for both summer league slates. Brase joined the Sixers organization last offseason as a member of Nick Nurse's coaching staff.

The Sixers may well be legitimate contenders for the summer league title with the talent in their roster. Here's the Sixers' roster and schedule for the upcoming summer league.

Philadelphia 76ers 2024 Summer League Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers announced their 2024 Summer League roster on Wednesday, which features their two 2024 NBA Draft selections, Jared McCain (16th pick) and Adem Bona (41st pick) along with some relatively veteran names. Moreover, Justin Edwards and David Jones have agreed to join the Sixers on two-way contracts after going undrafted in the 2024 draft.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. - G

Ricky Council IV - G

David Jones - F

Justin Edwards - F

Jared McCain - G

R.J. Hampton - G

Keve Aluma - F

Darius Days - F

Adem Bona - F/C

Tony Bradley - F/C

Romeo Langford - G

Justin Powell - G

Max Fiedler - F

Judah Mintz - G

Jordan Tucker - F

Jaylen Sims - G

Jeff Downtin Jr. is listed to only play in the Salt Lake City Summer League and not feature in the NBA 2K25 Summer League afterward.

Philadelphia 76ers 2024 NBA Summer League schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers' summer league will tip off on Monday to start three back-to-back games in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

76ers vs. OKC Thunder (July 8 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN)

76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies (July 9 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN)

76ers vs. Utah Jazz (July 10 | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

The Sixers will then head to Las Vegas with their first game of the NBA 2K25 Summer League scheduled for July 13.

76ers vs. Detroit Pistons (July 13 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers (July 15 | 8:30 p.m. ET | NBA TV)

76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (July 16 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs (July 19 | 8:30 p.m. ET | NBA TV)

The Sixers will play their last game on either July 20 or July 21 if they do not qualify for the semifinals in Vegas. The semis of the tournament is scheduled for July 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. The championship game will take place on July 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

