When does 2024 NBA Salt Lake City Classic Summer League start? Date, teams, schedules and more

The Salt Lake City Classic Summer League will be the last tournament before the Las Vegas Summer League starts next week. The 2024 NBA Summer League will be preceded by the California Classic Summer League and the Salt Lake City Summer League.

This is a short but exciting tournament that will feature a series of teams competing before the big competition starts. After eight years, the tournament remains an intriguing option for fans and scouts trying to find a hidden gem ahead of next NBA season.

When will the Salt Lake City Classic Summer League will start?

The ninth edition of the competition is scheduled to start on Jul. 8 and finish two days later on Jun. 10, two days before the start of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Which teams will participate in the Salt Lake City Classic Summer League?

Compared to the California Classic Summer League, the Salt Lake City Summer League won't have as many teams. The Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz will participate in this tournament. These four teams played in the tournament last year.

The games will be played at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

What are the format and schedule of the competition?

The Salt Lake City Summer League will have three rounds to complete six games between these four teams. The round-robin format will crown a winner on the last day of the competition.

Date and Time (ET) Game Channel July 8 (Monday, 7:00 PM) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN July 8 (Monday, 9:00 PM) Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz ESPN 2 July 9 (Tuesday, 7:00 PM) Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN July 9 (Tuesday, 9:00 PM) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz ESPN2 July 10 (Wednesday, 7:00 PM) Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN July 10 (Wednesday, 9:00 PM) Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz ESPN 2

Notable players to watch in the Salt Lake City Classic Summer League

Even though the California Classic Summer League will have more teams and players, the SLCCSL will also feature some intriguing prospects that will showcase their skills ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Starting with Zach Edey, who was selected at No. 9 by the Memphis Grizzlies and Cody Williams, selected at No. 10 by the Utah Jazz, other intriguing players will make the trip to Utah to play in this competition.

Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski are expected to be there with the Utah Jazz. Jared McCain and Adem Bona will represent the Philadelphia 76ers this year. Added to Edey, Jaylen Wells and Cam Spencer will play for the Grizzlies.

The OKC Thunder will feature Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell in this three-day tournament. Nikola Topic remains sidelined for the Thunder, but the names that these teams are bringing for this tournament are good enough to draw attention.

