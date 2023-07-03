NBA Summer League California Classic 2023 format: How does the event work?

The 2023 NBA Summer League has arrived. It is comprised of three tournaments: California Classic, Salt Lake City and NBA 2K24 Summer League.

The first tournament will be the California Classic, which will be held on July 3 and July 5. There will be a total of six games, which will all be played in Sacramento.

Date and Time (ET) Game Channel July 3 (Monday, 6:00 PM) Game 1: Lakers (Home) vs. Heat (Away) ESPN2 July 3 (Monday, 8:00 PM) Game 2: Hornets (Home) vs. Spurs (Away) ESPN2 July 3 (Monday, 10:00 PM) Game 3: Kings (Home) vs. Warriors (Away) ESPN2 July 5 (Wednesday, 6:00 PM) Game 4: Hornets (Home) vs. Warriors (Away) ESPN2 July 5 (Wednesday, 8:00 PM) Game 5: Lakers (Home) vs. Spurs (Away) ESPN2 July 5 (Wednesday, 10:00 PM) Game 6: Kings (Home) vs. Heat (Away) ESPN2

The games will be structured as a triple-header for both the Monday and Wednesday slate of matchups. This Summer League tournament will consist of 10-minute quarters per game.

The California Classic will also showcase a limited number of allowed timeouts and the rules will also be tweaked. There will also be an increase in personal and team fouls.

California Classic 2023: Hornets vs. Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs against Charlotte Hornets game will be a matchup with a missed opportunity. This will be Game 2 on Monday, which would have showcased Victor Wembanyama (#1 pick) going up against Brandon Miller (#2 pick). But it won't as Wembanyama is not playing in the tournament.

The Spurs organization is taking extra precautions when it comes to Wembanyama. Fresh off playing in a Finals series in France, Wembanyama will participate in team workouts and shootarounds but will remain sidelined for the Summer League Tournament in Sacramento. He will be available for the NBA 2K24 Summer League Tournament, which will be held in Las Vegas.

