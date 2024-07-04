When does 2024 NBA Las Vegas Summer League start? Date, schedule and more 

The NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas is fast approaching, with the tournament scheduled for July 12 to 22.

All 30 NBA teams will compete in the 11-day event, featuring 76 games. Each squad will play at least five contests, with two teams playing a sixth during the championship round.

All 76 games will take place at either the Thomas & Mack Center or Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' campus. This year marks the 20th time that Las Vegas will host the tournament.

Per NBA.com, every game will air on either an ESPN platform (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ESPN3) or NBA TV. Thus, die-hard basketball fans should be kept busy amid the offseason's early portion. For fans unable to catch the event via cable, it can also be streamed on the ESPN App.

The NBA 2K25 Summer League kicks off with a seven-game schedule on Day 1 (July 12). That includes the highly anticipated debut of LA Lakers rookie guard Bronny James, son of Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. His squad is scheduled to take on the Houston Rockets, led by this year's No. 3 NBA draft pick Reed Sheppard, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

That contest will be followed by a primetime matchup between this year's No. 1 and No. 2 draft picks, Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher and Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr. Their showdown tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2024 NBA Las Vegas Summer League playoff format

Regarding the NBA 2K25 Summer League's playoff format, each team will play four general games from July 12 to 19. The top four teams, based on winning percentage, will advance to the tournament's July 21 semifinals. The winner of those matchups will face off in the July 22 championship game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to repeat as champions. Led by forward Isaiah Mobley, they defeated the Houston Rockets 99-78 in last year's championship game, capturing their first title in the tournament format.

As for the 26 teams that fail to qualify for the event's brief postseason, they will conclude their schedules with their fifth games on July 20 or July 21.

