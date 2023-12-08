Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 8, 2023

The NBA regular-season is back on Friday night with 13 games, one of which is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks. It's the second game between the Sixers and Hawks this season, with Philly getting the win on Nov. 17. Here's the preview for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks matchup, including prediction and betting tips for Dec. 8.

Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers in their first meeting last month. He had 32 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Tobias Harris added 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in Philly's 126-116 victory. Trae Young had 22 points and 13 assists for Atlanta.

It was the Sixers' fourth-straight win over the Hawks and they have won eight of the last 10 matchups. Friday's game is also the 396th game between the two historic franchises. Philly has a slim 202-193 lead on the all-time head-to-head matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southeast-Atlanta.

Moneyline: Sixers (-303) vs Hawks (+245)

Spread: Sixers -7 (-110) vs Hawks +7 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sixers -110 (u243) vs Hawks -110 (o243)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled recently with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. The Sixers are still fourth in the Eastern Conference standings at 13-7 and are coming off a win over the Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid came out firing in that game with 50 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are on a two-game losing streak and have only three wins in their last 10 contests. The Hawks are 10th in the East standings with a 9-11 record. They suffered a heartbreaking 114-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks predicted lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers have no injured players heading into Friday's game at home. Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to use a starting five consisting of Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks continue to deal with injuries to Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye and Jalen Johnson. Trae Young is listed as questionable, so head coach Quin Snyder might use a starting lineup of Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter, Saddiq Bey and Clint Capela.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 32.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 33.1 points per game. Embiid is favored to go under since he's failed to go over 32.5 points in three of his last five games.

Trae Young is favored to go over 26.5 points on Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is averaging 27.2 points per game this season and has gone over 26.5 points in four of his last five contests.

Tyrese Maxey has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is below his season average of 26.9 points per game. Maxey is slightly favored to go under on Friday's game despite going over 25.5 points in three of his four games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are favored to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in Friday's game at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are still one of the best teams in the NBA, while the Hawks have been inconsistent this season.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Sixers, with the Hawks covering the spread. The total is predicted to go under even though Philly has gone over in their last five games.

