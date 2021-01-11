Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers come into their game against the Atlanta Hawks off the back of two consecutive losses. They have won seven of their ten 2020-21 NBA season games so far and will be looking to get back on track in a season where they are expected to be title contenders.

However, the Sixers are missing multiple players due to safety and health-related protocols, which includes the dynamic duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers have no choice but to rely on their bench players.

Embiid and Simmons are both missing for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have struggled to find form on both ends of the court and have lost four games on the trot. Offensively, the Hawks have relied on Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter but have struggled to contain teams on the defensive end.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 11th, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Sunday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers’ injury troubles mean they go into the game against the Atlanta Hawks as the underdogs. Apart from their star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers are missing Seth Curry and Tobias Harris, along with a string of bench players.

🎙️ 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚂𝙲𝙾𝙾𝙿 | 𝟶𝟷.𝟷𝟶.𝟸𝟷



A 5-minute recap of Tyrese Maxey's hell of a performance.



— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 10, 2021

With four of their most prolific scorers out of the picture, the onus will be on Dwight Howard and Danny Green to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over an Atlanta Hawks side that have struggled for form.

The veterans aside, Tyrese Maxey will also be expected to chip in with points as the Sixers attempt to make the best out of a worrisome situation.

Key Player – Danny Green

With so many starters missing for the Philadelphia 76ers, they will turn to Danny Green to lead the team against the Atlanta Hawks. Danny Green has averaged 8.3 points and 2.4 assists per game, and will have to contribute on the other end of the court as well.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS



Washington Wizards | 01.06.21



— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 7, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers go into the game with a 7-3 record, which is tied for the best in the NBA. The Sixers can afford to wait for their stars to return to full fitness before setting their eyes towards the top of the table again.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Predicted Lineup

F Danny Green, F Dakota Mathias, G Isaiah Joe, G Tyrese Maxey C Dwight Howard

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks started the season with three straight wins but have struggled defensively since. Trae Young has been averaging 24.7 points per game and has been supported well on the offensive end by De’Andre Hunter and John Collins.

Trae Young has been in terrific form for the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have also seen some decent scoring performances from Cam Reddish off the bench.

However, after their hot start, the Atlanta Hawks have fallen off and have lost four consecutive games. Despite their defensive struggles, they will go into their game against the Philadelphia 76ers as favorites, owing to the Sixers' injury troubles.

Key Player – Trae Young

In Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks have a future superstar who is performing already an offensive powerhouse. He has been averaging 24.7 points along with 8.6 assists per game.

Trae Young went OFF tonight for a career-high 50 points as the Hawks came out of the All-Star break on a mission

Trae Young: 50 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 18/19 FT

Trae Young: 50 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 18/19 FT



— Hawks Nation (@HawksNationCP) February 21, 2020

However, the Atlanta Hawks have struggled to surround Trae Young with players who can make use of his passing and vision. Regardless, the Philadelphia 76ers are missing nearly all of their starters, which means Trae Young will be expected to lead the Hawks to a comfortable victory.

Atlanta Hawks’ Predicted Lineup

F De’Andre Hunter, F John Collins, G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, C Clint Capela

The #Sixers reportedly have 9 eligible players today for their game at 3pm. This includes Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, Dwight Howard, Dakota Mathias, Tony Bradley. Three other cleared protocols this morning as well:

Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Paul Reed.
— Justin Persicketti (@j_persicketti) January 9, 2021

Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Paul Reed.#nba #covid pic.twitter.com/DOrYRmsMpC — Justin Persicketti (@j_persicketti) January 9, 2021

76ers vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are struggling to field a starting 5 and will be thankful for their brilliant start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have lost a number of games on the trot and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The Hawks should be able to post an easy win, and a loss would indicate they are a long way away from challenging for the playoff spots.

Where to Watch 76ers vs Hawks?

Locally, the game can be watched on Fox Sports South and NBC Sports You can also catch the game on NBA League Pass.