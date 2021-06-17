Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Match Preview - June 18th, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of elimination from the 2021 NBA Playoffs after going down 2-3 in their second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Doc Rivers' men blew a 26-point lead to lose Game 5 106-109 and now face the daunting task of saving their season at State Farm Arena on Friday.

Trae Young led the charge for the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 39 points and seven assists, while John Collins, Lou Williams and Danillo Gallinari all scored in double digits.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (37 points) and Seth Curry (36 points) were the only players to record double-digit scores for the Philadelphia 76ers. The rest of the squad combined for 39 points only, which was a huge reason behind their loss.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Friday, June 18th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (June 19th, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers once again struggled to close out a game after taking a huge lead early on. In Game 4, they blew an 18-point lead, and it was even worse in Game 5 as they blew a 26-point lead.

The 76ers committed ten turnovers in the second half itself and were unable to make shots or defensive stops that could have prevented a remarkable comeback from the Atlanta Hawks. They shot only 12-of-32 from the floor in the last two quarters, with Joel Embiid and Seth Curry being the only players to convert their attempts.

The Philadelphia 76ers bench struggled once again and could only accumulate 13 points on the night, with the Atlanta Hawks' second unit outscoring them by 26 points. The Sixers missed 15 free-throw attempts, most of them at crucial stages of the match. They will also have to improve on that front if they are to win Game 6.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons (left) in action for the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons will have to put in a big performance in the next match to give the Philadelphia 76ers the boost they need to avoid elimination from the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The point guard will have to contribute more scoring-wise and will also have to be solid against Trae Young on the defensive end.

If Simmons can operate with great efficiency at both ends of the floor, the Atlanta Hawks could struggle to contain the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Furkman Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks secured a 106-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals

Despite their struggles in the opening stages of the last two games, the Atlanta Hawks have continued to show that they deserve to qualify for the next round.

However, the Hawks will have to learn to play solid from the get-go, as it won't be an easy task to contain the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6. Doc Rivers' men will likely be more alert and will look to make a strong comeback in Friday's match.

Nate McMillian's side converted 60% of their field goals in the second half and made seven steals while outrebounding the Sixers 21-14 in that stretch.

The Atlanta Hawks will need to maintain that kind of performance throughout the course of Game 6, as it will be key to their qualification to the next round.

Key Player - Trae Young

22-year-old Trae Young has been the key to the Atlanta Hawks' successful postseason campaign. The team will need another special outing from him to claim Game 6 on Friday and march on to the next round.

Young's ability to find his teammates and create scoring opportunities for himself has significantly helped the Hawks so far.

If he can replicate his heroics yet again, the Atlanta Hawks will fancy their chances of closing out the series on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have been regarded as the underdogs in almost every match of the series so far. However, their performances in the last couple of games make them the favorites for Friday's contest. Trae Young and the crew will also have homecourt advantage, which could play a huge role in the outcome of the match.

Having said that, the Atlanta Hawks will have to stay disciplined against the Philadelphia 76ers, who will come out swinging to force a Game 7 and save their campaign. The key for the Sixers will be to capitalize on a huge lead if they get one. Contributions on offense from their bench unit will also be essential for the team.

Where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Game 6

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will be televised nationally on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass with a subscription.

