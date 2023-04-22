Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Game Preview - April 22nd, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to try and close out the series against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, April 22 at the Barclays Center. The Sixers are looking for the sweep, but will have to do it without Joel Embiid, who was ruled out with a sprained right knee.

Embiid was the savior for the Sixers in Game 3, blocking Spencer Dinwiddie's layup towards the end of the game that would have forced overtime. James Harden was ejected in the third quarter after hitting Royce O'Neal in the groin.

Tyrese Maxey came to the rescue for Philly, scoring 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Sixers are probably looking to end the series on Saturday and hope that Embiid will be healthy at the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers moved closer to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 102-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3. Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers with 25 points, three rebounds and three assists. James Harden was having a big game before his ejection in the third quarter.

Harden already had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists at that point. Joel Embiid was lethargic in Game 3, possibly due to his knee injury. He only took 13 shots and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and seven assists, but it wasn't enough to topple the mighty Sixers. The Nets will have to capitalize on Embiid's absence to prevent the sweep and go live for another game.

Game Details

Game: Sixers vs Nets | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

Date and Time: Saturday, April 22; 1:00 pm ET (Saturday, April 22; 10:30 pm IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Where to Watch: TNT (National TV), NBC Sports (Philadelphia), WWOR-TV (Brooklyn)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets odds and prediction

Moneyline: Sixers (-125) vs. Nets (+105)

Spread: Sixers (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 209

Joel Embiid's absence is a huge factor for both teams heading into Game 4. The Philadelphia 76ers should come in focused and try to end the series on Saturday. A sweep gives them enough time for Embiid to recover just in time for the second round, possibly against the loaded Boston Celtics.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets know that their chances of moving into the next round are slim. The Nets will also not have any pressure on them to perform and possibly get a consolation win in Game 4. However, there's also the possibility that the team is already mentally checked out.

The Sixers appear to be the likely winners of Game 4.

