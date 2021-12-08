Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets continue their two-game mini-series with a matchup yet again at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Philly barely held off the severely undermanned Hornets without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and three others due to COVID-19 positive results. The Sixers edged the Hornets 127-124 in overtime.

Joel Embiid dominated the first game with a season-high 43 points along with a game-high 15 rebounds and seven assists. He was the undisputed best player of the game on both ends of the floor, yet the Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) couldn’t shake off the pesky Charlotte Hornets. Seth Curry and Danny Green need to shoot better or it could be a close one against the home team again.

The Hornets (14-12) showed the fight and resilience of a team with playoff aspirations even while playing without three starters and two role players. They kept the game close until the dying seconds of overtime. Philadelphia outscored Charlotte 8-5 in overtime.

Without Charlotte's usual talented scorers, Kelly Oubre stepped up for James Borrego’s team. He finished with 35 points, highlighted by 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range. Gordon Hayward also did his part with his exceptional playmaking. He tallied 12 points and set up his teammates with nine assists (tying his season high).

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Tyrese Maxey is the most significant name on the injury list. He missed the first encounter against the Charlotte Hornets due to a non-COVID illness. The Philadelphia 76ers have listed him as questionable.

Grant Riller (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (personal) are still sidelined. The rest of the names on the list are assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Henry, Aaron Out G League - Two-Way Maxey, Tyrese Questionable Injury/Illness - N/a; Illness - non covid Reed, Paul Out G League - On Assignment Riller, Grant Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Soreness Simmons, Ben Out Personal Reasons Springer, Jaden Out G League - On Assignment

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

All the names on the Charlotte Hornets' injury list have been ruled out until they clear the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The absence of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee have forced coach James Borrego to roll out creative lineups. Borrego will have to improvise yet again.

Player: Status: Reason: Ball, LaMelo Out Health and Safety Protocols McDaniels, Jalen Out Health and Safety Protocols Plumlee, Mason Out Health and Safety Protocols Rozier, Terry Out Health and Safety Protocols Smith, Ish Out Health and Safety Protocols

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets:

Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers were also decimated by the virus protocols just a few weeks ago. [Photo: CGTN]

Assuming Tyrese Maxey is unable to play, Doc Rivers is likely to bring out the same starting unit that played Monday. Shake Milton and Seth Curry will share the backcourt again. Danny Green and Tobias Harris should resume their small forward and power forward roles, respectively. And Joel Embiid will be the starting center.

Charlotte Hornets

The same makeshift lineup Borrego used could come out at the start once more for the Hornets. Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre will comprise the makeshift backcourt. Cody Martin moves into the small forward position while Miles Bridges gets his usual power forward assignment.

Nick Richards could be the surprise starting center again.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets:

Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Shake Milton | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - Gordon Hayward | Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Small Forward - Cody Martin | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Nick Richards

