Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Match Preview - December 26th, 2020 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their respective third game of the NBA 2020-21 regular season. Both teams come into this game having won their opening two NBA games of the season.

Given the rich vein of form that both Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers are in this season, both teams will look to extend their winning start to three games.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, December 27th, 2020 – 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have started their season with an impressive 8-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets in a game where Terry Rozier scored a whopping 42 points.

With the guard pairing of Colin Sexton and Darius Garland being particularly impressive, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to beat the Detroit Pistons in a game that went to two overtimes.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers started their season with a 6-point victory over the Washington Wizards. The 76ers followed that up with a dominant performance against the New York Knicks, where Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had dominant outings.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

There are not a lot of teams that have looked better than the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA 2020-21 season.

While both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons started the season firing on all cylinders, the 76ers support cast consisting of Danny Green and the recent acquisition Seth Curry look capable enough.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in action for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to have the wherewithal to go all the way in the NBA this season. They have started the season in a rich vein of form and would like to come up trumps against a Cleveland Cavaliers side that has looked impressive on the court as well.

Key player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has looked impressive in the NBA 2020-21 season. Against the New York Knicks, he tallied 27 points, ten rebounds and two assists, effectively leading the 76ers offense on the night.

Embiid is coming off a hugely successful season and will be hungry to lead the 76ers to the NBA championship this time around.

Joel Embiid highlights vs New York Knicks. pic.twitter.com/gNlKNoUTkg — Russ Urban (@russellurban7) December 27, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lethal All-Star pairing, good depth and quality players off the bench that are capable of providing valuable support to their stars. If Joel Embiid manages to stay healthy for the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers look good for a deep playoff run.

Philadelphia 76ers' Predicted Lineup

Ben Simmons, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Joel Embiid.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

After winning their season opener comfortably, the Cleveland Cavaliers had to dig deep through two overtimes to come up trumps against the New York Knicks.

In a team effort, Collin Sexton amassed 32 points while both Darius Garland and Andre Drummond contributed more than 20 points apiece. Drummond came up with 12 assists while Kevin Love chipped in with 15 points.

However, in a difficult matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers will hope that their guard pairing of Garland and Sexton can deal with the offensive threat of Simmons and Embiid.

Key Player - Colin Sexton

Colin Sexton is one of the most impressive young scorers in the NBA currently; he averaged a decent 20.8 points per game in the competition last season. The Cleveland Cavaliers will hope that Colin Sexton comes good in his third game running and lead his team to another victory.

Collin Sexton forces 2OT for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons!

Full highlight: https://t.co/1K0eOJEOrP pic.twitter.com/ViAlO1XzrE — Chaz (@ChazClavant) December 27, 2020

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers could have their hands full against the 76ers, and the outcome of the game could depend on how their young shooting guard can deliver against a dominant Philadelphia 76ers defense.

In this respect, Collin Sexton might just have his task cut out.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Predicted Lineup

Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Prediction

Simmons and Embiid will hope to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After winning both their games in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers come up against an equally impressive Philadelphia 76ers who, on paper, look like genuine title contenders.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have the wherewithal to spring a surprise, most people expect the Philadelphia 76ers to register their third victory in as many games this season. With both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons starting the season strongly, the duo will hope for another good outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers?

This game will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports Ohio and NBC Sports. International fans can stream this game live on the NBA League Pass.