Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov 10)

This is going to be an NBA Eastern Conference Matchup as the Detroit Pistons host the mighty Philadelphia 76ers this coming Friday, November 10. This game will be shown on the Bally Sports DET and NBC Sports Philadelphia, with the tip-off happening at exactly 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 76ers are doing pretty well without James Harden, and they are now on a six-game winning streak. Meanwhile, it is not the same for the Pistons, who are on a six-game skid.

With the way the 76ers are playing, they are no doubt the heavy favorites to win in NBA sportsbooks in this game against the Pistons.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Game Details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7)

Date and Time: Nov. 10, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to trade James Harden, and things are going well again for the team. Their most recent win was against title contenders Boston Celtics.

Tyrese Maxey has stepped up to an all-star caliber season and he had 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks against the Celtics. Joel Embiid led the team in scoring with 27 points, along with 10 boards and four blocks. The kicker for the team has been the consistent play of Tobias Harris who had 17 points and nine rebounds to help the team win over the Celtics.

The Detroit Pistons after a good 2-1 start are already plagued with injuries. They will be without six players, and among them is Jaden Ivey along with veterans Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Harris and Monte Morris.

Cade Cunningham has been living up to his first overall pick status. He had 33 points, eight rebounds and as many assists in their most recent loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The loss of Ivey allowed rookie Marcus Sasser to step up with 26 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ausar Thompson has been a fantastic addition to the team, as he has chipped in 15 rebounds, six points, three assists and a block.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Sixers (-350) vs Pistons (+275)

Spread: Sixers -8.0 (-110) vs Pistons +8.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sixers (o222) vs Pistons (u222)

It is just logical to pick the Philadelphia 76ers to win this game, but expect the Detroit Pistons to try to keep it close. An upset win may be too much, but having the home court advantage could give the Pistons a better chance to be in the game until the final buzzer.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting Lineups

Sixers

The 76ers will surely put Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup. Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a great addition to the team and has been consistent in the starting lineup along with D'Anthony Melton.

Pistons

The Pistons will be fielding Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren in the starting lineup and will be a lock for the entire season unless injuries take place. Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart also complement Monty Williams' defensive system along with Killian Hayes.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Top 3 Players Stats

Joel Embiid

31.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.3 blocks

Tyrese Maxey

25.4 points, 7.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds

Tobias Harris

19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals

Cade Cunningham

24.0 points, 7.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds

Alec Burks

15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists

Jalen Duren

13.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks