Top 5 fastest NBA players entering 2023-24 season ft. Ja Morant and Jaden Ivey

Having one of the fastest NBA players on a team can be beneficial for its offense. Players who can get up and down the court quickly can help a team score easy transition buckets or can easily throw off defenses during half-court sets. Aside from that, having a person who can quickly get back on transition defense is a great bonus.

The NBA is filled with incredible athletes who can get up and down the court quickly. Night after night, fans are treated to a showcase of athleticism and speed. Among all these players, there are a few who still stand out because of how quickly they move.

The five fastest NBA players entering the 2023-24 season

Whether they're running circles around to confuse defenses or getting back in transition to stop an easy basket, quick players are a huge asset. These are the top players who will be using their blinding speed to their advantage in the coming season.

#5, Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson was considered as a five-star recruit but ultimately decided not to enter college. Instead, he joined Overtime Elite with his brother Ausar in 2021. In the most recent draft, he was selected fourth by the Houston Rockets.

Thompson has yet to play in a regular season game, but he has suited up for the Rockets in limited minutes in the preseason. He has shown flashes of potential that justifies his draft selection.

One of the reasons why Amen Thompson was such a high pick was his elite athleticism and speed. These tools will help him fulfill his point guard duties better especially as other areas of his game develop.

#4, Jaden Ivey

The Detroit Pistons selected Jaden Ivey as the fifth pick in last year's draft. During his rookie year, he displayed great potential and was rewarded with a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie second team.

He played tremendously for the Pistons, often getting past defenders to take the ball to the rim on offense. Due to his speed, defenses can struggle to stay in front of him and once he gets past them, he takes advantage by finishing, drawing contact or both.

He also uses his speed well on defense. He can get around screens quickly, can chase shooters and can get back on transition quickly. Ivey's game will continue to mature, but right now, he is already one of the fastest NBA players.

#3, Ja Morant

Ja Morant was drafted second by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019. Since entering the league, he has shown that he has what it takes to be considered an elite offensive talent.

Morant makes good use of his athleticism and speed to get past perimeter defenses. Then he utilizes his body control and vertical to score over taller defenders inside, or he uses his elite ball control and shooting to hit jumpers. He has all the tools needed to remain a superstar, and one of his greatest weapons is his speed.

He is certainly one of the fastest NBA players. However, fans will need to wait before they see him play since he will be serving a 25-game suspension to start the season.

#2, Giannis Antetokounmpo

When people talk about The Greek Freak, speed is not the first thing that people think about. Because of his 7-foot stature and muscular build, he does not look like he should be running the way he should.

Unfortunately for opposing defenders, Giannis Antetokounmpo combines his build with the fact that he is one of the fastest NBA players. This makes him nearly unstoppable, especially when he sets his eyes on getting to the basket.

Giannis uses the fact that he is one of the fastest NBA players intelligently on both ends of the floor. Now that he has Damian Lillard by his side, we might see another aspect of his game this season.

#1, De'Aaron Fox

Fans cannot talk about the fastest NBA players and not include De'Aaron Fox in the conversation. He was drafted fifth in 2017 by the Sacramento Kings and has been one of the most talented scorers since then. However, Fox has flown under the radar of most fans since he was playing for a struggling franchise.

Last year, he finally started to get the recognition he deserved as he helped the Kings make their first playoff appearance in 16 seasons. He also earned his first All-Star team appearance and was awarded the NBA's inaugural Clutch Player of the Year Award.

As one of the fastest NBA players, De'Aaron Fox can score easily. He has been averaging over 20 points since 2019 and his field goal percentage hasn't dipped below 47% since then.

Honorable mentions for fastest NBA players

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been an All-Star since 2020. He is considered the Cleveland Cavaliers' main offensive weapon. Mitchell is an elite scorer, and he relies on his explosive athleticism and blinding speed to break down defenses.

Russell Westbrook

No one can accuse Russell Westbrook of being lazy. His motor is always running, and he will always play aggressively on both ends of the court. Westbrook's effort is never lacking, and it helps that he is one of the fastest NBA players every time he sets foot on the court.

These are the fastest NBA players coming into the 2023-24 season. Watch out for them as they might just leave opposing defenders in the dust.