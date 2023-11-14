Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 14, 2023

With an 8-1 record, the Philadelphia 76ers have been the team to beat this season. Despite James Harden's drama-filled departure to the LA Clippers at the start of the season, Joel Embiid and company have guaranteed that the group has stepped up brilliantly without their leader in assists last season.

The Pacers have been an improved unit compared to last season. With six wins in ten games, Indiana is placed third in the East and has Tyrese Haliburton to thank for their impressive run so far.

On Tuesday, the two teams squared off in their second NBA In-Season Tournament at the Wells Fargo Center. Both teams won their respective In-Season openers against the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-4)

Date and Time: November 14, 2023 | 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Pacers have played differently this season. Pushing the pace and perimeter shooting have been the hallmarks of their good start. Haliburton has led from the front, with useful contributions from Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. However, their four losses have come from a woeful defense. They are 27th in the league's defensive rating this season.

As for the Sixers, they have an advantage over the Pacers with their defense. The franchise is a top-10 defensive outfit, and in Tyrese Maxey, they have an offensive weapon that serves as the perfect foil for Embiid. They will miss Kelly Oubre Jr., who met with a motor vehicle accident, while Embiid is questionable himself.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted starting lineups

The Sixers will start Embiid (if available) at center, De'Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey at guard, and Robert Covington at forward, possibly replacing Nic Batum. As usual, Tobias Harris will fill in at number three.

The Pacers will have Bruce Brown Jr., Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Joel Embiid has been the star for the Sixers and heads into the contest with a 32.5 o/u and a -113 figure over and under. Maxey comes in with a 26.5 o/u with -110 under and -115 over.

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is the man to watch out for with a 21.5 o/u with -110 under and -113 over.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The 76ers are expected to win their game against the Pacers by forcing turnovers and making them pay on defense. Indiana will believe that their pace will allow them to outplay the Sixers, but they will be hoping that they can maintain that momentum. Expect Philly to win in a hard-fought game.