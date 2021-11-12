Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will return home after a four-game road trip to host the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a 109-115 loss to the Toronto Raptors. With this loss, Doc Rivers' men have fallen to an 8-5 record for the season. The 76ers are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference table.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are coming off a 111-100 win against the Utah Jazz. After recently recording their fifth win of the season, the Pacers improved to a 5-8 record this season.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Saturday, November 13th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 14th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers in action vs the Chicago Bulls

With an 8-5 record, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to continue their decent run in the Eastern Conference. However, there are some problems that they will face along the way.

The 76ers have a major internal conflict in the form of the Ben Simmons situation. With issues continuing to develop between the organization and the player, the 76ers have been shorthanded on the guard front.

Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a backup for Simmons. Although he doesn't offer the All-Star's defensive versatility, Maxey appeared to be on a scoring high in the last two games.

The Philadelphia 76ers also have some great shooters such as Seth Curry, Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz. The addition of Georges Niang has also supported their bench shooting flexibility.

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a key piece from their roster in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Joel Embiid is expected to miss the game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Shorthanded in their big-man rotation, the 76ers will have to look to Andre Drummond to fill in for their superstar's absence.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris looks to create a play for the Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris has been one of the most important players on the Philadelphia 76ers roster. He will play a big role for the side in their game against the Indiana Pacers.

Harris is one of the most consistent scoring presences on the roster, currently averaging 19.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He is an extremely efficient player in isolation situations.

In the absence of Embiid and Simmons, the onus to perform and lead the side offensively will fall upon Tobias Harris.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Andre Drummond

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers celebrate a play against the Washington Wizards

The Indiana Pacers have had a less-than-satisfactory start to their 2021-22 campaign. With a 5-8 record, the Pacers are currently in the bottom rung of teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Indiana Pacers have struggled to put together a series of wins. Coming off a four-game road trip, they will return home with a split record of 2-2.

The Pacers have a great leading duo in the form of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. With Myles Turner protecting the rim and the impressive performances of Chris Duarte, the team will quickly settle into their new system under head coach Rick Carlisle.

NBA @NBA



Myles Turner swats it away!



lead the Jazz midway through Q3 on NBA League Pass: 🗣 "Clean it up!"Myles Turner swats it away! @Pacers lead the Jazz midway through Q3 on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/LP 🗣 "Clean it up!"Myles Turner swats it away!@Pacers lead the Jazz midway through Q3 on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/LP https://t.co/1P0i9kbilx

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (right) in conversation with Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle

Domantas Sabonis is the superstar on the Indiana Pacers roster. Although he had a relatively disappointing game against the Utah Jazz, the Lithuanian big man continues to be a key player for the Pacers.

Sabonis' ability to rebound and score at the low post makes him a very reliable presence on the inside. Additionally, his improving three-point shot is complemented by his ability to make plays and facilitate the Indiana Pacers' offense.

NBA @NBA Domantas Sabonis has 13 assists.



It's halftime 🤯



📱💻: NBA LP Domantas Sabonis has 13 assists.It's halftime 🤯 📱💻: NBA LP https://t.co/R1R0bfStDd

Sabonis will be looking to bounce back from his performance against the Utah Jazz. With the opportunity to take advantage of the 76ers' lack of interior presence, the Pacers will look to their big man to be the driving force behind their offense.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon | G - Chris Duarte | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

76ers vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers may emerge as the victors in this matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers have both home-court advantage and momentum on their side. Moreover, the 76ers are shorthanded on star power and depth in their big-man rotation.

Where to watch 76ers vs Pacers game

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh