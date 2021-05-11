Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020/21 action continues with the Indiana Pacers taking on Eastern Conference heavyweights Philadelphia 76ers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight.

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 111-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are on an eight-game winning streak, with their latest triumph coming over the Detroit Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 11; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 12th May; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it hard for the opposition to score throughout the season, registering an impressive defensive rating of 107.5.

They have been an extremely balanced outfit in the 2020/21 NBA campaign, a fact which is reflected in their stellar 47-21 record.

Tobias Harris has found form under former LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who has helped the player play to his maximum potential. Harris has averaged 19 points and seven rebounds on 40% shooting from the deep for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons has looked in brilliant touch as well, as he is the prime candidate to win the Defensive Player of the Year accolade at the end of the season.

Key Player- Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid in action

Dominant big Joel Embiid is having a career year with the team that drafted him, as the Cameroonian has managed to put a monster stat line of 29 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block on 51% shooting from the field.

Embiid has made things happen on both ends of the floor, and has even shot a respectable 37% from downtown.

The Philadelphia 76ers are strong contenders to win the Larry O'Brien trophy this time around, and Joel Embiid will certainly be their trump card going into the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers started their season on a strong note, but their performances have derailed in the last few months, leaving them locked in a battle for a playoff berth.

The Indiana Pacers are right in the middle of the pack in terms of both offensive and defensive ratings, exhibiting the mediocre nature of the side. They have been a poor rebounding team, securing just 42 boards per game on average.

Nate Bjorkgren's team is currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, set for a play-in battle with the Washington Wizards.

However, the franchise would like to win out the rest of their games and go into the post-season with a positive mindset.

Key Player- Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis' graph has risen with each passing year since his NBA debut. The power forward/center of European descent was chosen to play in the NBA All-Star game this year, and has inarguably been the Indiana Pacers' player of the season.

Sabonis has put up 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists per contest on 53% shooting. He has also taken his defensive assignments with sincerity, racking up 1.2 steals per game.

But he will have his hands full with Joel Embiid tonight and it will be intriguing to see how he negotiates that.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard -Eric Sumner | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Oshae Brissett | Power Forward - Doug McDermott | Center - Domantas Sabonis

76ers vs Pacers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are a juggernaut who know how to conjure wins even when they are not at their best.

They are outright favorites to win this clash against the Indiana Pacers, who will have to play out of their skin if they are to have a chance to prevail.

Where to Watch 76ers vs Pacers

Live coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers game will be available on NBCS Philadelphia and Bally Sports Indiana. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

