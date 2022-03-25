Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Crypto.com Arena for an NBA regular-season game on Friday. Both teams have met only once earlier this season and the Clippers came out with a 102-101 win on that occasion.

Philly come into the game on the back of a stunning win over the LA Lakers. Joel Embiid produced another terrific performance as he scored 30 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard scored 24 points apiece, but their efforts weren't enough to stop the 76ers. The Purple and Gold tried to make a late comeback, but Philly hung onto the end and walked out of the Crypto.com Arena with a 126-121 win.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, suffered yet another disappointing defeat in their game on Tuesday. They were up against a Denver Nuggets side who proved to be too strong for them.

Terrance Mann showed some spark, scoring 24 points. Nikola Jokic scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the way for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and Bones Hyland each scored 16 points to make things easier for the Nuggets as they bagged a 127-115 win on the night.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers have not reported any players on their injury report for this game. However, their two-way players Jaden Springer, Myles Powell and Charles Bassey will be ruled out due to G-League assignments.

Player Name Status Reason Jaden Springer Out G-League [Left Groin Sorness] Myles Powell Out G-League Charles Bassey Out G-League

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers have reported five players on their injury report. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb and Norman Powell have been ruled out of the game due to injuries. Paul George was seen back in training and although there is no confirmation of his return, the seven-time All-Star could soon be back on the court.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Out Right Elbow Injury Kawhi Leonard Out ACL Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury Jay Scrubb Out Right Foot Injury Norman Powell Out Left Foot Injury

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 45-27 -235 Over 222 [-110] -5.5 [-110] LA Clippers 36-38 +190 Under 222 [-110] +5.5 [-110]

The 76ers are being favoured in this game because of the exceptional form they have been in since the All-Star break. Joel Embiid has been consistent in his performances and his two-man game with James Harden could prove to be too much for the Clippers' defense to handle.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

The 76ers have scored 115 points or more in 8 out of their last 10 games on the road. The 76ers have a 9-3 record with James Harden in the team. Joel Embiid has averaged 30.4 PPG and 11.4 RPG in his last 5 games

LA Clippers Betting Tips

The LA Clippers have lost their last four games. The Clippers have gone over the total in 2 of their last 5 games. The Clippers have won seven of their last 10 games at home.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

The 76ers will start James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the backcourt. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will man their frontcourt, while Joel Embiid keeps his position as the center of the team. Georges Niang and Shake Milton are expected to play the most minutes among the bench players for the 76ers.

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey will start on the backcourt. Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. will share the frontcourt while Ivica Zubac starts at center.

Youngster Terrane Mann will play a vital role for the Clippers from the bench. Luke Kennard and Robert Covington are also expected to play significant minutes for the Clippers coming off the bench.

The Clippers have won six of their last 10 games between the two teams.

The 76ers are 4-1 against the spread in the last 5 meetings in LA

The Clippers have a 15-12 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the 76ers are 18-10 against teams from the West this season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey | Small Forward - Nicolas Batum | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

