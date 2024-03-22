Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024 

The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers square off on Friday for the final time in the 2023-24 NBA Season. The Sixers handed the Lakers their fifth-worst loss in franchise history and LeBron James the worst loss of his career after a 138-94 result at home on Nov. 27.

The now-injured Joel Embiid had a triple-double in three quarters. He finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 9 of 15 shooting in 31 minutes, while Tyrese Maxey had 31 points in 36 minutes.

It has all gone downhill for Philadelphia since then, with Embiid out injured, as it's now eighth in the East with a 38-31 record.

Meanwhile, the Lakers improved after that loss as they went on to win the NBA In-Season Tournament. However, their season quickly went into a downward spiral again. The Lakers are ninth in the West, with a 37-32 record.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

NBA TV will broadcast the Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers game live. NBC Sports Philadelphia and Spectrum SportsNet (LA) will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena.

Money line: 76ers - 262, Lakers -340

Spread: 76ers +7.5 (-115), Lakers -7.5 (-105)

Total (o/u): 76ers o224 (-110), Lakers u224 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers: Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in a freefall since Joel Embiid was ruled out indefinitely with a meniscus tear in his left knee. Since his last outing on Jan. 30, the Sixers are 9-14. They are 22nd on offense and defense, with 110.3 and 116.5 ratings, respectively.

Tyrese Maxey has also missed five games in that stretch. While the offense remains a work in progress without Embiid, the defense has started improving for Philadelphia. That could be its calling card against the Lakers' surging offense. In the Sixers' last nine games, they've posted the fifth-best defensive efficiency in the NBA.

Embiid remains out, along with De'Anthony Melton, Robert Covington and new signing Kai Jones. Tobias Harris, who missed the last three games, is questionable.

On the other hand, the LA Lakers up and down season continues with a 7-6 run entering this contest. The improved offense remains the strong point for the team, as it is second in the NBA in that stretch with a 119.0 efficiency.

However, the equally bad defense continues to hold the Lakers down. They have the third-worst defense with a 119.3 rating amid this inconsistent run. The Lakers displayed an improved effort against the undermanned Atlanta Hawks in a 136-105 win in their previous outing, and that must continue against the shorthanded Sixers.

The Lakers' injury report remains identical to their past few outings, with Anthony Davis probable and LeBron James questionable to play, and Colin Castleton, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood ruled out.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

76ers starting lineup:

PG - Tyrese Maxey, SG - Kyle Lowry, SF - Kelly Oubre Jr., PF - Tobias Harris, C - Mo Bamba

The Sixers ideally play Maxey the entire first quarter while the other four starters are in rotation during that stretch. Maxey subs before the second quarter and returns midway, while the others play as Nick Nurse sees fit based on the game situation. Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield, KJ Martin and Paul Reed will be in the rotation off the bench.

Lakers' starting lineup:

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

The Lakers sub Russell and James after seven minutes in the first quarter on most nights, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince entering the rotation for them. Davis plays the entire opening quarter and sits through the halfway point of the second quarter. Jaxson Hayes has played his off minutes so far.

Darvin Ham shuffles his rotations and players' minutes based on the game situations for everyone except Davis. Cam Reddish and Max Christie could provide meaningful minutes with Dinwiddie, Prince, and Hayes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers: Betting Tips

Tyrese Maxey's point total is set at 28.5. The Lakers' defense has issues defending guards without a POA defender in the lineup, which could allow Maxey to score freely. He only had six points in his previous outing, but that came after three consecutive 30-point nights.

Meanwhile, LeBron James' point total is set at 25.5. He's favored to go under. He's averaged 28.1 points in his past nine games, though. Going over on his point total could be the better option.

His teammate Anthony Davis is favored to grab over 13.5 rebounds. Davis had 15 in his last game and 25 in three games before. With no Embiid or any other efficient rebounding threat available on the Sixers, the nine-time All-Star could give great returns if you take the over on his rebound total.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers: Prediction

The LA Lakers are the overwhelming favorites per the oddsmakers to win against the Philadelphia 76ers with a -7.5 spread and a -340 money line. The homecourt advantage and ability to put shorthanded teams away favors the Lakers more. Cam Reddish's return could aid their underperforming defense, while a relatively less taxing schedule also gives them an edge over the visiting Sixers.