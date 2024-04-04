Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4, 2024

There are five games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, including the Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat. It's the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Sixers looking to win the series for a second year in a row.

Miami took the first meeting 119-113 on Christmas Day at home, with the Sixers missing Joel Embiid. The Heat also took the second one back on Valentine's Day with a 109-104 victory. Embiid was also absent for the matchup since he had already undergone knee surgery back then.

The Sixers took one back on March 18 at the Wells Fargo Center with a 98-91 win, still without the reigning MVP. Thursday's matchup could be different with Embiid likely suiting up against the Heat for the first time this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Josh Hart breaks down Jimmy Butler tapping into 'maniac' Playoffs mode after goofing around in regular season

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game is on Thursday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Sun.

Moneyline: Sixers (-109) vs Heat (-109)

Spread: Sixers +2.5 (-110) vs Heat -2.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Sixers o210.5 (-110) vs Heat u210.5 (-112)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat preview

The Philadelphia 76ers enter Thursday's game feeling revitalized by the return of Joel Embiid. The impact of the reigning MVP was immediately felt on Tuesday when he helped the Sixers beat the OKC Thunder. He was a little bit rusty on the offensive end, but his defensive presence was huge.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are on a three-game winning streak and are eyeing to lock up the No. 6 spot. The Heat own the tie-breaker against the Indiana Pacers and they want to win as many games as possible to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Also Read: "I was scared for the other team" - Kelly Oubre Jr. hilariously reveals initial thoughts amid Joel Embiid's sudden return

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Philadelphia 76ers have six players listed as injured, but only two are out. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Mo Bamba and Tobias Harris are questionable, but could get cleared before tip-off. Here's how Nick Nurse could line up in South Beach:

PG: Kyle Lowry | SG: Tyrese Maxey | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Joel Embiid

With Embiid back in the lineup, Nurse's rotation probably still includes Mo Bamba and Paul Reed to back up the MVP. Buddy Hield, Cameron Payne and KJ Martin are also expected to get some minutes.

The Miami Heat will continue to miss Tyler Herro and Josh Richardson on Thursday night. Head coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to use the following starting lineup:

PG: Terry Rozier | SG: Duncan Robinson | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Nikola Jovic | C: Bam Adebayo

Spoelstra currently uses a nine-man rotation that includes Kevin Love, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Caleb Martin.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is lower than his season average. Embiid scored 24 points in his return and struggled with his shot. He's favored to go over although it might be alright to take the risk and bet on him to score less than 25.5 points.

Jimmy Butler is favored to go under 20.5 points, which is not a surprise since he's not been aggressive on offense in his past five games. Place your money on Butler scoring less than 20.5 points, but fair warning – he has scored at least 21 points in four of his last five games against the Sixers.

Also Read: "NBA poisoned the man to save Curry" - Heat fans down in dumps as Jimmy Butler sits out vs Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat prediction

The opening line for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game is dead even since that's what it is. Both teams are still missing stars and not at full strength, but they are well-coached and could beat any team on any given night.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Heat will win the game and cover the spread. There's also a big chance that the total will go over 210.5 points.

Also Read: Skip Bayless changes tune on Joel Embiid after being ‘blown away’ by his heroic return