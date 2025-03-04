Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 4, 2025 

The Philadelphia 76ers will get their first look on Tuesday at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tyrese Maxey and Co. visit Minneapolis without Joel Embiid, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The Sixers, who held out Paul George, might get the services of the former All-Star in the second night of a back-to-back set.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves return home after a brutal four-game road trip where they went 1-3. They hope to draw first blood against the visitors despite not having Rudy Gobert on the active list. Julius Randle is questionable, but Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley are ready to lead the team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Target Center in Minnesota will host the 76ers-Timberwolves showdown. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+600) vs. Timberwolves (-900)

Odds: 76ers (+13.5) vs. Timberwolves (-13.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers (o223.0 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u223.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing multiple issues on both ends of the floor in their disappointing season. To have a chance of pulling an upset against the Timberwolves, they have to show up with energy, attention to detail and determination. In their 119-102 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, they hardly showed those necessities.

Philly will play on short rest and without key players. If they can’t improve their intensity and drive to compete, they could be blown away by the hosts.

The Minnesota Timberwolves can not be complacent against their struggling and injury-hampered opponents. Minnesota will not be at full strength when it hosts the Sixers, but still the healthier team with its best player ready to play.

The Timberwolves will be hard to beat if they can limit their turnovers and win the rebounding battle.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: Quentin Grimes | SF: Justin Edwards | PF: Paul George | C: Andre Drummond

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaylen Clark | PF: Jaden McDaniels | C: Naz Reid

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Paul George continues to struggle this season. He averaged 14.1 points per game last month and labored to score 17 points in his first game in March. Against Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, the former All-Star might fail to top his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Over his last five games, Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.0 ppg. He dropped 44 points on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday behind 12-for-22 shooting, including 6-for-14 from deep. Philly might have George and Kelly Oubre Jr. (illness) returning, but the in-form "Ant-Man" could still have another big scoring game.

Edwards could continue his hot form and top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are struggling on both ends, will not have key players and will play on short rest. The Minnesota Timberwolves could blow past them and beat the -13.5 spread.

