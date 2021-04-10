Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to get back to winning ways when they face the OKC Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday night.

The 76ers have seen a minor dip in form over the last three games. They recorded two losses during that stretch, with the most recent being against the New Orleans Pelicans. They lost the contest 94-101 owing to their struggles on the offensive end.

Tobias Harris led the charge with 23 points, but the rest of his teammates, including talisman Joel Embiid, struggled as the 76ers converted just 33 field goal attempts.

The Philadelphia 76ers are now stuck in second place in the Eastern Conference standings as they missed the opportunity to tie with the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in their conference.

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, dropped their fifth straight game after losing 102-129 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last outing. Ty Jerome led the charge with a career-high 23 points, while six other players scored in double digits. However, it wasn't enough for them to win the game as the shorthanded Thunder ran out of steam down the stretch.

The OKC Thunder were sloppy on offense, recording 15 turnovers throughout the course of the game. However, they were decent from long range, converting 40.6% of their shots from the three-point line.

The loss saw their record fall to 20-32 for the season, which left them reeling in the 13th position in the Western Conference standings.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder - Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers is uncertain to face the OKC Thunder after landing awkwardly on his knee in the last game.

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out new signing George Hill for this matchup as he continues to deal with a thumb injury. There is no timetable available for his return.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is listed as day-to-day after landing awkwardly on his knee in the previous matchup. Whether or not he will face the OKC Thunder on Saturday night is uncertain.

OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up prior to a game

The OKC Thunder have ruled out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot), Mike Muscala (ankle), Luguentz Dort (concussion), Josh Hall (concussion), and Isiah Roby (concussion) for this game.

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't featured in the last six games and will be re-evaluated next week, while Muscala will be out until April 13th at least. Dort, Hall and Roby have no timetable for their returns.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder - Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers could make a small change to their lineup depending on the availability of Joel Embiid.

If he isn't cleared to play, Dwight Howard could be the one to replace him in the starting lineup, while Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green and Tobias Harris will likely retain their spots.

Among the reserves, the likes of Shake Milton, Mike Scott and Furkan Korkmaz will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder are expected to retain their starting five from the last game.

In that case, Theo Maledon and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk will start as the two guards, while forwards Aleksej Pokusevski and Kenrich Williams could partner center Moses Brown on the frontcourt.

Among the reserves, Ty Jerome, Jaylen Hoard and Tony Bradley will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder - Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Theo Maledon l Shooting Guard - Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk l Small Forward - Aleksej Pokusevski l Power Forward - Kenrich Williams l Center - Moses Brown