Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 27, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic is one of six games scheduled for Wednesday. It's the first matchup of the season between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Let's look at the preview for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic game, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 27.

The Sixers are coming off a Christmas Day loss to the Miami Heat, with Joel Embiid sitting it out due to an injury. The Magic, on the other hand, are trying to extend their winning streak to three games after victories over the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

Wednesday's game is also the 130th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Magic are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 80-49, but the Sixers have dominated since May 14, 2021, with nine wins over the last 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic is scheduled for Wednesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Sixers (-112) vs Magic (-108)

Spread: Sixers -1 (-112) vs Magic+1 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sixers -110 (o224.5) vs Magic -110 (u224.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic preview

Joel Embiid has carried the Philadelphia 76ers throughout December, playing out of his mind by averaging 40.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game. He missed the Sixers game against the Miami Heat on Christmas, and they lost 119-113.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic won their second consecutive game in a row on Tuesday. Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Anthony Black combined for 75 points in their 127-119 win over the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without five players, including two starters – Joel Embiid and Nic Batum. Coach Nick Nurse will likely use a temporary starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and Paul Reed.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have six players on their injury report. Coach Jamahl Mosley is expected to pickq a starting five consisting of Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has an over/under of 29.5 points against the Orlando Magic. Maxey is averaging just 25.9 points per game this season, but it might be a safe bet for him to over. With Joel Embiid out, Maxey will be the primary option on offense and has had two 30-point games in his last three games.

Paolo Banchero is favored to go over 24.5 points in Wednesday's game, which is below his season average of 21.3 points per game. He has only scored 25 points or more in two of his last five games, so it's alright to bet on him to go under.

Franz Wagner has an over/under of 22.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wagner has scored over 22.5 points in his last three games, so he's favored to go over. It's safer to bet on him to go over with Embiid absent in the middle of the Sixers' defense.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are slightly favored to get the win over the Orlando Magic despite the absence of Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey has been playing like an All-Star this season and the Magic have recently struggled with just four wins in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Sixers to get the win and cover the spread, while the total will go over. The total has gone over 11 times in Philly's last 14 games.

