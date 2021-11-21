Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center on November 22nd.

The Philadelphia 76ers will head into this game coming off a 111-118 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. With a disappointing 9-8 record they are the tenth seed in the East.

The Sacramento Kings will go into this game on the back of a 105-123 loss to the Utah Jazz. With the loss, the Kings fell to 6-11 for the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, November 22nd, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Joel Embiid (#21) of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up against Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their road trip as they head into this game against the Sacramento Kings. Coming off their loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers have 1-3 record on the road thus far.

With the Philadelphia 76ers franchise being the center of attention due to their ongoing problems with Ben Simmons, the team chemistry has taken longer than expected to build.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: https://t.co/PEStgby08j

With the additional absence of superstar Joel Embiid due to health and safety protocols, the Sixers will do everything possible to prevent a landslide of losses.

The 76ers, however, have enjoyed the contributions of some players who have stepped up in the absence of their stars. Players such as Seth Curry, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey have been crucial performers on the road for Philadelphia.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey brings the ball up for the Philadelphia 76ers

In the prolonged absence of Ben Simmons from the roster, Tyrese Maxey has stepped up as the key performer for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Maxey has been a project for the Sixers that is finally coming to fruition. Coming off a 28-point outing against the Trail Blazers, Tyrese Maxey has emerged as one of the most reliable scorers for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sharing playmaking duties with Seth Curry, the Sixers backcourt only combined for 38 points, however, the nine assists from Maxey are extremely promising as the side awaits the return of their superstar.

Averaging 25.2 points while shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc over the last five games, Maxey will be a key performer for Philadelphia against the Sacramento Kings.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Tobias Harrs | F - Georges Niang | C - Andre Drummond

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings recently faced the Dallas Mavericks

Coming off their loss to the Utah Jazz, the Sacramento Kings have extended their losing streak to three-games. While the team had a solid preseason and a decent regular season start, they seem to have fallen back to the old ways as they continue their descent down the Western Conference leader board.

The Kings' side were overwhelmed by the Jazz. Outrebounded 52-35, the only upside was that the Kings managed to restrict their turnover count to eight. With the additional aspect of weak perimeter defense, the Jazz shot 43.6% from beyond the arc.

While the performances of Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Tyrese Haliburton showed some promise, the overall result continued to spell disappointment for the Kings.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox looks on at a Sacramento Kings game

Heading into this matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, De'Aaron Fox will be the key player for the Sacramento Kings.

Although Fox had a rough night against the Jazz, recording 13 points and three assists, he is still one of the most important pieces in their rotation.

Using his atheticism to slice through defenses, Fox will have to be more aggressive attacking the basket against Philadelphia.

Shooting 5-17 from the field, Fox will look to bounce back from this performance as the Sacramento Kings look to continue their home stand.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 2 minutes of De’Aaron Fox 🔥🦊 2 minutes of De’Aaron Fox 🔥🦊 https://t.co/kNWi0JEfA4

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Chimezie Metu | F - Richaun Holmes

76ers vs Kings Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers should emerge as the victors in this matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Although the Sixers are missing some key players from their roster, the overall makeup of the team still sees them as a competitive side.

The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, have more questions to address within their management. With a two-game losing streak at home, the morale of the team could affect their performance.

Where to watch 76ers vs Kings game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV. The game will also be locally broadcast on NBC Sports California. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into KHTK Sports 1140 AM.

