Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at the AT&T Center with an intent to continue their 3-game winning streak in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Sixers are second in the East, thanks to a stellar 42-21 record. Meanwhile, the Spurs are locked in a battle for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Gregg Popovich's team have a 31-31 record.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

Head coach Doc Rivers will have the full squad at his disposal with the exception of power forward Mike Scott, who has been ruled out with a hip injury. His progress is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will be without point guard Derrick White and power forward Trey Lyles, who are both sidelined with ankle problems.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will most likely field their strongest starting lineup with Ben Simmons at point guard. Offseason acquisitions Seth Curry and Danny Green will start at shooting guard and small forward respectively, with Tobias Harris at the 4.

Joel Embiid will start at center for the championship hopefuls. Shake Milton has averaged 13 points on 44% shooting from the field, and he will come off the bench to share minutes with the two starting guards.

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray is having a career year, averaging 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He will partner DeMar DeRozan in the San Antonio Spurs backcourt, with rookie Devin Vassell starting at the 3.

Keldon Johnson is expected to retain his place as the team's starting power forward, while Austrian big Jakob Poeltl will start at center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - DeMar DeRozan | Small Forward - Devin Vassell | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

