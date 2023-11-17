Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov 17): Latest update on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal’s availability 

The Phoenix Suns were able to avoid a three-game losing streak thanks to Devin Booker stepping up after the last-minute scratch against Bradley Beal. They are will face the Utah Jazz twice between November 17 and 19 at the Delta Center. The Suns beat the Jazz in their first meeting of the season, 126-104, back on October 28.

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves (who they beat 133-115), Devin Booker was able to register 31 points, five assists, four rebounds and two three-pointers. Kevin Durant also had 31 points of his own along with six rebounds, six assists and one block.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Devin Booker is listed as 'probable' as he needs to check if his calf injury is going to be recurring. He should be a game-time decision for participating in this contest.

Bradley Beal is also placed in the IL as he is marked 'doubtful' with a lingering back injury that has prevented him from playing many games this season.

Another player in the Suns' injury report is Drew Eubanks who is 'probable' to play while Damon Lee still has no timeline on his return to the team's roster due to a knee injury.

Devin Booker hopes his injuries will fully heal soon

With a 5-6 record, this is not the start that the Phoenix Suns envisioned. Kevin Durant has been the most consistent player for the team as he has not missed any game.

As good as Durant is, Devin Booker is frustrated that he has not been able to help more, especially in the team's losses. He lamented that Beal is also feeling the same but is doing his best to recover:

"It's tough, man. Just like I said, nobody wants to miss any games, especially when you're the best in the game and you want to prove it every night and something's holding you back," Booker said. "He's just trying to get right. He's taking all the steps, he's in there early every day in his treatment. We're gonna rally behind him, keep his morale high and make sure he's in good spirits until we get him back on the court."

After their games against the Jazz, the team will go back to Arizona to host the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.