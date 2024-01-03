Phoenix Suns NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 likely moves amid streaky start for West favorites

The Phoenix Suns are among the many teams that plan on contending for the NBA championship this season. Unfortunately, they haven't been successful, as injury woes and certain inconsistencies on the floor have affected their campaign. Things could get serious now that the new year has started, and the front office might make some changes.

The Suns have improved their situation by winning four consecutive games recently. They are now eighth in the Western Conference, which is not very secure, but it is an upgrade from their previous rank. Bradley Beal is back on the court after sitting out five games due to an injury. He had also been sidelined for 12 games in a row before that.

Phoenix Suns shouldn't trade Kevin Durant

As the Phoenix Suns continue to struggle, many speculate that Kevin Durant is requesting a trade. After ESPN reported that Durant was frustrated with the current situation of the team, the NBA star responded to it and called out Adrian Wojnarowski for his report.

Despite the team's struggles, Durant shouldn't be considered a trade target by opposing teams. The two-time champion has been the most reliable star for the team. His frustrations aren't hinting that he wants to leave Phoenix.

Durant has said that he wants to win a title with the Suns after he was traded last season. Plus, there haven't been any falling out in his relationship with his teammates and the management that could urge him to request a trade.

With that being said, here are five likely moves the Phoenix Suns could make to bolster their roster:

5 likely trade moves the Phoenix Suns could make

#5. Goga Bitadze

The Suns are mostly targeting players who can fill in roles that support their Big 3. Goga Bitadze could be a significant player in the market for the team as he can control the paint and provide size off the bench.

Trading him for Drew Eubanks may not sit well with most fans, but it could improve their rebounding as a team. It also adds that he can protect the tin better than Eubanks.

#4. Monte Morris

The 2023-24 season started with the Phoenix Suns not having a reliable point guard on the team. Although Booker has emerged as the team's go-to point guard, there's still work that only a true point guard can accomplish.

Over the summer, Morris signed with the Detroit Pistons but hasn't played a game for them as he continues to rehab his quad injury. Still, he's a valuable guard who can take on the responsibility of being the primary ballhandler for the Suns.

#3. Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder proved over the summer that he's one of the best point guards in the world. He won MVP honors during the 2023 FIBA World Cup and has not pulled his foot off the brakes.

Schroder's quickness and ability to score could make the Suns a better offensive team. They already have threats in Devin Booker, Durant and Beal. But adding another offensive threat might make them one of the toughest teams to beat. They can also execute the small ball approach better.

#2. T.J. McConnell

The Suns have had T.J. McConnell on their radar for quite some time. After the Damian Lillard trade over the summer, the team has explored the possibility of acquiring the veteran point guard.

Fans would undoubtedly love McConnell as he's an athletic, selfless and vocal leader, similar to the franchise's best player of all time, Steve Nash.

#1. Alex Caruso

What better way to emphasize the Suns' need for a point guard than by finishing off the list with another guard? Alex Caruso is regarded as one of the best two-way guards in the league and the team could use someone like him.

He's familiar with Frank Vogel's system and doesn't back down from a challenge. Acquiring him will depend on the asking price of the Chicago Bulls. It's also interesting to see how he would interact with Grayson Allen.

