Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - May 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will look to continue their winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA when they visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns are looking like one of the most dominant teams right now. They have won their last four games, including victories over the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking towards a rebuild of their roster for next season.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 4th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, May 5th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently been one of the worst teams in the league ever since LeBron James left them in 2018.

This season, their breakout young stars were Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. The two young guards have impressed a lot, combining for nearly 42 points and ten assists per game; the team is certainly inclined to build around this backcourt.

However, the most recent news is around Kevin Love and his displeasure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He recently had a game in which he didn't attempt a single field goal or a free throw in 22 minutes and another game where he gave a nonchalant inbound pass which led to a turnover.

Kevin Love, wyd?



Mark this down as one of the strangest plays in NBA history.



🎥: @Raptorspic.twitter.com/8DQmlVNHIe — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 27, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers' rebuilding mission seems to be heading in the right direction, though. They have young and energetic players like Sexton, Garland, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen and could get a host of assets in return for Love.

They have the sixth-worst record in the league and have a 37.2% chance of getting a top-4 pick in the upcoming draft, including a 9% chance of getting the coveted 1st-overall pick.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton (shooting the ball) with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton is averaging career-highs across the board in nearly every single statistical category. He is leading the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring with 24.4 points per game this season.

He has recorded seven games with 30+ points this season, including one occasion when he dropped a career-high 42 points against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the young 22-year-old guard hasn't figured out his offensive strengths and weaknesses yet, as he is playing in a poor rebuilding team.

Rumors have emerged that his teammates aren't happy with his ball-dominant style of play.

Rumor: Cavaliers players are “frustrated” by the way Collin Sexton dominates the ball, and opponents taunt them during games saying “you know he’s not going to pass”. (via @joevardon) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 2, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Sexton | Shooting Guard - Cedi Osman | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Kevin Love | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have ended their long playoff drought with a 109-101 win against the LA Clippers. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have led the team to a playoff berth for the first time in 11 years.

However, the Suns have never won an NBA title, but the expectations are high this time. The team is fairly young, and most of the starters don't have playoff experience.

This will be Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton's first tryst with the playoffs, and the NBA fraternity is eagerly awaiting to see how they would perform. It will be on Chris Paul's shoulders to lead the Phoenix Suns on a deep postseason run.

The Suns have clinched their first playoff berth since 2009-10 👏 pic.twitter.com/ycjLuNxiJN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have overtaken the Utah Jazz for the top spot in the Western Conference. They have a fairly easy schedule in their final eight games and are expected to maintain their 1st seed status.

Their power forward, Jae Crowder, has been injured, though, so Torrey Craig has been starting in place of him in recent games.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The 24-year-old Devin Booker is entering his first-ever playoff series. He is averaging 25.5 points per game on 49/34/86 shooting splits for the Phoenix Suns this season. But he will need to either elevate his numbers or maintain them in the postseason.

Booker recently crossed over DPOY candidate Rudy Gobert and shot a three-pointer over him, which led to a breathtaking highlight.

This angle of Devin Booker crossing Gobert is even better 🥶



(via @Suns)pic.twitter.com/NcMjPCvQgQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2021

Pheonix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Torrey Craig | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Suns vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the overwhelming favorites to win this match against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 22nd in defensive rating in the league this season, while the Suns are first in points scored. It's a massive mismatch, and Devin Booker and co. will likely take advantage of the same.

The Phoenix Suns' key to this game would be containing Love and Sexton. Kevin Love exploded for 7-10 threes in his last game, so the Phoenix Suns could have their task cut out on Monday.

