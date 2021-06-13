Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 13th | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets will look to avoid a sweep when they take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals tonight.

The Phoenix Suns inflicted a 116-102 loss upon the Denver Nuggets in Game 3, taking a nearly insurmountable 3-0 lead. The Nuggets find themselves in a precarious position and will need something special from MVP-elect Nikola Jokic tonight.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

With the exception of forward Abdel Nader, head coach Monty Williams will have the complete roster at his disposal. Nader is expected to return to basketball activities on June 18.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray underwent season-ending knee surgery, which automatically ruled him out for the season. PJ Dozier is recuperating from a groin problem, and his involvement will be a game-time decision.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Monty Williams will start the game with his trusted backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will take the two forward spots, while Deandre Ayton will start at the 5.

Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne, Torrey Craig, and Dario Saric will complete Monty Williams' nine-man rotation.

Denver Nuggets

After playing 28 minutes in Game 3 without any restrictions, Will Barton is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday. He'll likely replace Facundo Campazzo, who saw his minutes reduced in the last match.

Austin Rivers will start at point guard, with Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon manning the two forward spots.

2020-21 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will start at the 5. Monte Morris and JaMychal Green are expected to play major minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - DeAndre Ayton

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Austin Rivers | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

