Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 24, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns for their final meeting of the regular season at the Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 24.

The Suns looked formidable in their 125-116 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although they have clinched a playoff spot, the Suns haven't taken their foot off the pedal, improving to 59-14 on the season.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, are coming off a 127-115 win against the LA Clippers. By snapping a two-game losing streak, the sixth-place Nuggets recorded improved to 43-30 on the season.

With the season-series between the Suns and Nuggets tied at 1-1, the game on Thursday will be a tiebreaker.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Friday, Mar. 25, 2022; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Devin Booker attempts a contested three-pointer.

Although the Suns faced a major setback with Chris Paul's injury before the All-Star break, they have played well without their primary point guard.

With their latest win against the Timberwolves, the Suns have extended their winning streak to six games. Although most of their wins in this run have been comfortable, their last two outings on the road were close.

The first half against Minnesota saw the Suns trailing due to some poor defensive execution. A second-half push led by Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker saw Phoenix through to a win on the night.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Cameron Payne | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets continue to impress despite being plagued by injuries. They are faring well, thanks to the top-notch performances of their big man Nikola Jokic; the Nuggets have won three of their last five games.

Considering the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. due to injury, Jokic has had to carry a huge burden for Denver this season. Facilitating the offense while also taking care of scoring, the Serb has exceeded expectations as he has put on another MVP-caliber performance.

The win against the Clippers was relatively comfortable as Denver led for most of the game. With consistent contributions from across the board, the Nuggets saw Jokic lead the charge with 30 points. Meanwhile, six other players - including two off the bench - recorded double-digit scoring.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 59-14 +130 Over 231 (-110) +3 (-108) Denver Nuggets 43-30 -154 Under 231 (-112) -3 (-112)

The oddsmakers favor the Nuggets over the Suns in Thursday's matchup. That's primarily because of their homecourt advantage and the Suns' likely fatigue heading into a back-to-back matchup.

Phoenix has won both their games against Denver at home this season. On home turf, the Suns will fancy their chances of beating the Western Conference leaders..

Odds Sourced from FanDuel SB.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are on a six-game winning streak. The Suns have an offensive rating of 120.1 in March' 22. Devin Booker is averaging 28.1 points and 6.6 assists in his last 10 outings.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have a 21-14 record playing at home this season. The Nuggets have an offensive rating of 117.4 in March' 22. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season.

Suns vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Nuggets' matchup against the Suns is an enticing one. Although the Nuggets have momentum along with homecourt advantage, the Suns are looking virtually unstoppable.

While the game could go either way, Denver should have better chances of winning. Considering the form Jokic has been in, it seems unlikely Phoenix will have an answer for the Serb. However, the Suns' ability to execute their offensive scheme with efficiency could pose a legitimate threat to Denver's defense.

Considering the Suns' likely trouble of playing at a high altitude, the Nuggets might just sneak a win as Phoenix hits the road on the second night of a back-to-back.

Where to watch the Suns vs Nuggets game?

The Suns vs Nuggets game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will receive local coverage on Altitude. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KKSE 925 FM.

