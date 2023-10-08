Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Detroit Pistons are set to host the Phoenix Suns at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first preseason game for each team and both are looking to build some chemistry before Opening Week. Let's take a look at the game's preview, including prediction, odds, roster and more.
The Suns have a completely different team, with Devin Booker as the sole player left from the 2021 squad that made it to the NBA Finals. They will see a familiar face on the other side in Monty Williams, who will be at the helm for the Pistons. The Suns dismissed him as their head coach less than a few months ago.
It will be an interesting matchup since almost all the players who played under Williams are gone. As for who is in charge of Phoenix, they hired former LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.
Game details:
Teams: Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons
Date & Time: October 8, 2023 3:00 p.m. EST
Venue: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Suns vs Pistons game preview and injury report
The Phoenix Suns are set to test out their new squad with a starting lineup of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic. The Suns acquired Beal this offseason by parting ways with Chris Paul, while DeAndre Ayton was the casualty to get Nurkic.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons will have their first look at Cade Cunningham, who missed the majority of last season due to a left leg fracture. Cunningham will be joined by Jaden Ivey and prized rookie Ausar Thompson. It's not a must-win game for either team, but expect the Pistons to be more focused under Monty Williams.
Phoenix will have three players out against the Pistons — Jordan Goodwin, Ish Wainright and Damian Lee. On the other hand, Detroit will be without Isaiah Livers and Bojan Bogdanovic on Sunday afternoon.
Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons: Odds and Prediction
Spread: Suns -120 (-4.5) vs Pistons -102 (+4.5)
Moneyline: Suns (-215) vs Pistons (+172)
The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to win this preseason game over the Detroit Pistons. They are one of the top choices to take home the 2023-24 NBA championship against a still-rebuilding Detroit franchise. This should be a victory for Phoenix, but don't be surprised to see a great game from the Pistons.
Phoenix Suns roster
- Jordan Goodwin
- Devin Booker
- Josh Okogie
- Bradley Beal
- Grayson Allen
- Chimezie Metu
- Keon Johnson
- Damion Lee
- Nassir Little
- Bol Bol
- Ish Wainwright
- Drew Eubanks
- Yuta Watanabe
- Udoka Azubuike
- Keita Bates-Diop
- Eric Gordon
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Kevin Durant
- Saben Lee
Detroit Pistons roster
- Tosan Evbuomwan
- Ausar Thompson
- Marcus Sasser
- Malcolm Cazalon
- Jalen Duren
- Cade Cunningham
- Jontay Porter
- Monte Morris
- Killian Hayes
- Jared Rhoden
- Zavier Simpson
- Isaiah Livers
- James Wiseman
- Alec Burks
- Stanley Umude
- Jaden Ivey
- Buddy Boeheim
- Isaiah Stewart
- Joe Harris
- Marvin Bagley III
- Bojan Bogdanovic
