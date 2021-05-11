Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing game in the 2020-21 NBA, the Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors upset the Utah Jazz 119-116 in their most recent outing, thanks to Stephen Curry's 36 point effort. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are coming off a disappointing 110-123 loss against the injury-ravaged LA Lakers.

Thus, it is safe to say that Monty Williams' team could look to redeem themselves and return to winning ways with a victory against the Golden State Warriors tonight.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns will miss key players for this game on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of Cameron Johnson, Langston Galloway and Abdel Nader for this clash against the Golden State Warriors.

Johnson has been ruled out because of a wrist injury, while Abdel Nader will miss out because of a knee problem. Langston Galloway has been sidelined due to personal reasons.

Golden State Warriors

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. won't be able to feature in this clash against the Phoenix Suns because of a wrist injury.

Draymond Green's status is probable due to a hip injury, while Damion Lee is undergoing quarantine as per the league's Covid-19 policy. Eric Paschall is unavailable for selection due to a hip issue.

Rookie center James Wiseman is out for an indefinite period following a knee injury. Klay Thompson is out for the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The All-Star duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker will likely start as the two guard spots, with defensive stopper Torrey Craig expected to man the small forward position.

Mikal Bridges is set to start at small forward, while former no.1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton should be the Phoenix Suns' starting center.

Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne and Jevon Carter are expected to play minutes against the Golden State Warriors as part of the Phoenix Suns' rotation.

Payne is coming off a 24-point outing in the Suns' loss against the LA Lakers.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and Kent Bazemore will likely start in Steve Kerr's backcourt. Andrew Wiggins, who has averaged 18 points and four rebounds this season, is expected to start the 3, with Kevon Looney taking up the other forward spot.

Draymond Green is expected to suit up despite his probable status for this game; he will likely start at center.

Wildddd one out west tonight ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/taIvW8adj6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 11, 2021

Juan Toscano-Anderson, who was recently awarded a permanent contract by the Golden State Warriors, will likely come off the bench to split minutes with his team's two forwards.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Torrey Craig l Power Forward - Mikal Bridges l Center - DeAndre Ayton.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Kevon Looney l Center - Draymond Green.