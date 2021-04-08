Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will face the LA Clippers in an NBA 2020-21 fixture at Staples Center tonight.

The Suns occupy second place in the Western Conference and are chasing the top spot with a 36-14 record. The Clippers, on the other hand, are right behind them in third place with a 34-18 record.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will go into tonight's game without any major injury concerns, with small forward Abdel Nader being the only casualty.

Nader will miss the game due to a knee injury, and head coach Monty Williams is expected to have all other players available for selection.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will be without offseason signing Serge Ibaka, as he is sidelined with a back injury. His progress is being monitored on a weekly basis.

Shooting guard Jay Scrubb is out indefinitely due to a foot problem, but that shouldn't be a concern for Tyronn Lue because he is not an active part of the LA Clippers rotation.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Monty Williams will start the game with a backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, both of whom have been in scintillating form this season.

Paul has played the role of a point guard to perfection, averaging 16 points and 8 assists per game.

Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges will take up the forward spots, with former no.1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton starting at the 5. Ayton has been in fine touch, putting up 14 points, close to 11 rebounds and a block per game.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will field Reggie Jackson and Paul George at the guard positions. George was phenomenal in the Clippers' last game, scoring 36 points on 11-18 shooting from the field against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kawhi Leonard will start at small forward, while former Charlotte Hornets player Nicolas Batum will take up the power forward position. Ivica Zubac is expected to start at center in Serge Ibaka's absence.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul, Shooting Guard - Devin Booker, Small Forward - Mikal Bridges, Power Forward - Jae Crowder, Center - DeAndre Ayton

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Paul George, Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard, Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

