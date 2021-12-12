Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Tuesday as the top contenders from the Western Conference go head-to-head for the first time this season.

The LA Clippers will have revenge on their minds after losing in the Western Conference Finals last season to the Phoenix Suns in six games. The Clippers are without the services of Kawhi Leonard, as there is no timeline yet for his return.

The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, have been flying high thus far this season and will be hoping to continue their rich vein of form against the LA Clippers. Led by Monty Williams, the Phoenix Suns have been blowing teams away so far this campaign with all their starters playing big roles in contributing to the team's success.

With all that said, this game proves to be a fascinating battle between two very good sides with incredible players and coaches. There will be stars on display at Staples Center for this matchup and it should be a close game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, December 13, 10:30 PM ET [Tuesday, December 14, 9 AM]

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns preview

The Phoenix Suns currently find themselves at the top of the Western Conference with a 21-4 record, which also happens to be the best record in the entire NBA. Led by veteran leader Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns are hoping to reach the NBA Finals once again, like they did last season.

Along with CP3, and the performances of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Suns have been on a roll this season and have won nine of their last 10 games, coming into this match against the LA Clippers.

With championship aspirations, the Phoenix Suns will be looking to throw down another marker to the rest of the NBA and the LA Clippers as to the legitimacy of their title credentials.

Key Player - Chris Paul

One of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul seems to be getting better with age. Currently, CP3 is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting the ball better than 48% from the field and over 82% from the free throw line.

CP3's partnership with Devon Booker has been the driving force behind the Suns' success last season as well as this season. Paul's ability to make the players around him better while keeping the score ticking along is one of the traits that makes him so good.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Landry Shamet, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 15-12 record and just one game behind fourth seed the Memphis Grizzlies despite having the Los Angeles Lakers lurking only a game behind.

Without the services of Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers have had to dig deep so far this season and have seen the likes of Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. step up for the LA-based franchise. Coach Ty Lue continues to prove to the rest of the league as to why he is one of the best in the business.

Revenge will be on the minds of these LA Clippers players after losing to the Suns in the Western Conference Finals last season, albeit without the service of Kawhi Leonard. They want to record a statement win and prove to the doubters as to why they should be favorites to come out of the Western Conference.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

One of the most underrated players in the NBA, Reggie Jackson is playing like a man possessed in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Jackson, for the season, is averaging 17.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 32% from beyond the arc. He has recorded one double-double this season as well.

After his early season struggles, questions were asked as to what Reggie Jackson contributed to the LA Clippers, especially after signing a two-year $22 million deal in the summer.

His inconsistency continues to be a problem for Ty Lue, but the offensive prowess that Jackson possesses is something that the Clippers really need without Kawhi Leonard. Jackson, especially in the big moments, has come up with the goods for the the LA Clippers this season.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Luke Kennard, F - Marcus Morris Sr., F - Serge Ibaka, C - Ivica Zubac

Suns vs Clippers Match Prediction

Arguably the best team in the NBA currently, the Phoenix Suns have ammunition to hurt any team on their day and are extremely dangerous. The LA Clippers, meanwhile, have the firepower from three-point land to harm teams and beat them.

Nevertheless, the loss of Devin Booker could prove to be a big one for the Phoenix Suns as the LA Clippers are favorites to beat the Phoenix-based franchise also because of big performers like Paul George and Reggie Jackson.

Where to watch the Suns vs Clippers game?

The Phoenix Suns vs the LA Clippers will be broadcast on NBA TV as well as on local TV like BSSC and BSAZ. You can also catch the action through the NBA League Pass.

