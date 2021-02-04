Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction: Combined Starting 5 featuring Devin Booker and Zion Williamson | NBA 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns are riding high on confidence ahead of their 2020-21 NBA season fixture against the New Orleans Pelicans after registering 3 consecutive wins. The first two wins of their streak were without star player Devin Booker, who returned to the starting line-up against the Dallas Mavericks.

He put on a sublime performance and hit the game-winner in the dying minutes to provide an added boost to a team that was already in a rich vein of form. The Phoenix Suns boast bench strength that has assured Head Coach Monty Williams that he can rely on every player as the season progresses.

With the 4th position in the West well within their reach, the Suns will be looking to capitalize on their positive run and complete the double over the Pelicans. The last time these two sides met this season, the Suns beat the Pelicans by a margin of 25 points.

The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, have lost two consecutive games after showing signs of improvement in the earlier wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

The last four games sum up how inconsistent the Pelicans have been this season. To top that, constant NBA Trade Rumours surrounding Lonzo Ball haven’t helped either, with the point guard still turning in underwhelming displays.

The Pelicans have been dismal on both ends of the floor and need serious contributions from players not named Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson. With the kind of form the Suns have been in, the only way Pelicans can get a result here is if every player on the team steps up.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns- Combined Starting 5:

Here is our combined starting 5 from both these two Western Conference sides. Players who have been ruled out of the game with injuries do not feature on the list.

Point Guard - Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Advertisement

CP3 has been showing off in his last two games 👀 pic.twitter.com/j49g5tai1N — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 2, 2021

Chris Paul is delivering the goods for Phoenix, just how many expected him to this season. The veteran, who is playing his 16th NBA season, averages 16.6 points plus 8.7 assists per game, which is an impressive stat-line for a 35-year-old.

Beyond the numbers, the experience and leadership qualities he brings to the team are invaluable and is something the Phoenix Suns lacked last season.

As for his point guard abilities, CP3 is right there at the top, still toying with defenders thanks to his exquisite ball-handling skills. Expect him to drop a classic performance against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are struggling on the defensive end.

Shooting Guard - Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Advertisement

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker, despite missing quite a few games, made a strong comeback against the Mavs. He scored 24 points on his return and capped off the performance with the game-winner in the dying seconds.

When it comes to being the alpha on the team, Booker has what it takes. This season, with the guidance of CP3, one should expect him to take a huge leap with a very talented Phoenix Suns roster around him.

It does feel like another high scoring game from D-Book is on the cards and a 30-point game is something he is more than capable of pulling off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Center - Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

Former No.1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, 22, has started to perform closer to what the expectations were for him coming into the league. This season, he has averaged a double-double, putting 14 points and almost 13 rebounds per game.

Although his shooting can definitely improve, there is no doubt that Ayton has taken a huge jump from where he was in the Orlando Bubble for the Phoenix Suns.

Steven Adams was another player who was in contention for this position but the New Orleans Pelicans big man, however, hasn’t been as consistent as Ayton. The latter has outperformed Adams in every aspect, putting up better numbers and performances.

Point Forward - Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Advertisement

Zion Williamson

It’s only his second season in the NBA, but Zion Williamson has arguably been one of the few bright spots in what has been a disastrous start for the New Orleans Pelicans.

He is performing close to what was expected of him this season, with 23.7 PPG and an impressive 7.6 RPG. Regardless of the results, Zion has been putting up numbers every week.

If there is anyone who can make a difference on the New Orleans Pelicans roster, look no further than the 2019-2020 1st overall pick. Despite the Phoenix Suns being the favorites to win this game, expect Zion to have a productive day at the office with at least 20 points.

Small Forward - Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Brandon Ingram, the NBA’s Most Improved Player last season, has been the player on whom the New Orleans Pelicans have relied on the most. Ever since he arrived from the Los Angeles Lakers, he has shown phenomenal improvement in his game.

Advertisement

Ingram is averaging 23.4 points this season, replicating the scintillating form he was in during the 2019-2020 season.

If the New Orleans Pelicans are to have any chance of winning against the Phoenix Suns, Brandon Ingram will need to come up big. Expect him to lead the away team in scoring.