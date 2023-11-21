Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 21, 2023

The Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers is one of five games in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament schedule on Tuesday. It's the first meeting between the two teams in the new competition and the 241st in the regular season, with the Suns ahead 129-111 in the all-time matchup. Let's take a look at the Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction and betting tips for Nov. 21.

Phoenix has won seven of the last 10 meetings against the Blazers, but Portland won the season series last season. The two teams will have different looks on Tuesday night since Damian Lillard is no longer with the Blazers.

Jusuf Nurkic and DeAndre Ayton have also switched places as part of the Lillard trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nurkic has fit in quite nicely in Phoenix, while Ayton has not lived up to his "DominAyton" moniker he gave himself when her arrived in Portland in the offseason.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers is scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Arizona's Family Sports and Root Sports Northwest.

Moneyline: Suns (-400) vs Blazers (+300)

Spread: Suns -8.5 (-110) vs Blazers +8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (u229) vs Blazers -110 (o229)

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Phoenix Suns are on a three-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's In-Season Tournament game. The Suns are coming off back-to-back wins against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Kevin Durant made the dagger 3-point shot in the first game and had the game-winning block in the second.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have lost seven games in a row. They are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 3-10. They were blown out by the OKC Thunder at home on Sunday night.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineups

There are three players listed as out for the Phoenix Suns – Bradley Beal, Damion Lee and Yuta Watanabe. Head coach Frank Vogel is expected to use a starting lineup of Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers have more than half of their roster on the injury report. The Blazers have been ravaged by the injury bug this season, so head coach Chauncey Billups will have a tough time fielding a capable starting five. He could use a starting five consiting of Skylar Mays, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant and DeAndre Ayton.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 28.5 points for the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games. He'll likely go over 28.5 points on Tuesday since the Blazers don't have someone to stop him.

Devin Booker has an over/under of 26.5 points. He's averaging 28.8 points per game this season, so it's safe to bet for him to over. You can take the risk of betting under for Booker and Durant since there's potential for an early blowout.

DeAndre Ayton is one of the top rebounders in the NBA this season. He has an over/under of 9.5 rebounds, which is below his current average. It might be best to bet for Ayton to go under since he'll have limited minutes if the Blazers are down big early.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Portland Trail Blazers. It's not surprising since the Suns are playing too well for a terrible Blazers team dealing with a lot of injuries.

Don't overthink anything and bet on the Suns to get the win. You can take the risk by having the Blazers cover the spread. It should be noted that upsets are part of the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets, one of the worst teams in the league, defeated the Boston Celtics on Monday.

